Sara Rust to Serve as Irvington High’s Interim Assistant Principal

September 2, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

At its September 6th meeting, the Irvington school district’s board of education is expected to confirm the appointment of Sara Rust, previously the district’s secondary instructional coach, as the high school’s interim Assistant Principal for the coming school year.

As an instructional coach, Ms. Rust worked with middle and high school teachers and administrators to enhance their instructional practices and strengthen the curriculum. She has also been described as a leader in the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Ms. Rust’s deep instructional and curricular expertise, coupled with her well-established relationships within the school community, will quickly prove to be an asset in her new role as the interim assistant principal,” says UFSD Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Harrison. “Working in partnership with Principal [Jonathan] Hirsch and the IHS faculty and staff, Ms. Rust is eager to engage with our students and their families to create a memorable school year filled with impressive student growth and achievement, as well as joyful school experiences.” Rust came to Irvington from New York City, where she taught English as a new language and science and served as a curriculum developer. Her professional writing has been published in multiple media outlets, including The New York Times. She holds multiple degrees, having studied at Fordham University, Hunter College, University of Michigan and Université de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France.

