Sample Some Special Holiday Menus at Rivertowns Eateries

December 16, 2021

By Shana Liebman–

It’s that time of year again—time to indulge. Whether you’re hosting friends and family or taking your loved ones out to celebrate, these holiday meals from local restaurants can make this season’s festivities easier, and (sorry honey!) likely more delicious.

Advertisement

Goosefeather

Enjoy free drinks at Goosefeather’s fire pits on New Year’s Eve

This Tarrytown treasure is always worthy of a special occasion and will be open on Christmas Eve (3-8pm) and Christmas Day (2-7pm). For New Year’s Eve, the Goose is going all out with a triple-tier-seating, including 5/5:15/5:30pm (two-hour seating, $175); 7/7:15/7:30pm (two-hour seating, $202.20); 9/9:15/9:30pm (until the end, $202.20). Highlights from the NYE menu include duck and truffle wontons with foie gras; char sui mushroom with porcini congee; caviar noodles; filet with red braised fondant potatoes; and wok-charred lobster with black bean brown butter and milk toast. Afterwards, diners can move to the fire pits for complementary after-dinner drinks, chocolate, and cigars.

Tarry Tavern

On Christmas Eve, this Tarrytown bistro will add some decadent specials to their regular menu, including dover sole meuniere, stuffed calamari, traditional chocolate yule log and, of course, eggnog (with a generous shot of brandy.) For New Year’s Eve, the tavern is serving a three-course-prix-fixe ($75 per person) with champagne, west coast oysters, black truffle risotto with lobster, and Beef Wellington.

The Bit

The Bit’s decadent holiday desserts include a fudge brownie

Chef Evan Kalogiannis’s to-go menu for Christmas Eve includes fan-favorites like crispy fried chicken, and a rigatoni with meatballs that are handmade by his dad. There are also holiday specials like mustard-glazed pork tenderloin and miso-brown sugar salmon. The takeout menu features salads, sides, and craft beverages like the Bit’s knockout dirty martini. Or RSVP for their New Year’s Eve party ($105 per person)—four courses including pappardelle with beef cheek ragu, lamb osso buco, and Fisherman’s Stew with cod, shrimp, and clams. Vegan dishes include popcorn cauliflower, stuffed acorn squash, and carrot cake.

The Bit’s rigatoni with meatballs is on the Christmas Eve menu

The Cookery

The Cookery is making your holiday feast this year, including a ready-to-bake porchetta (feeds 8-10, $300) along with sides like potato gratinato, white bean and kale salad, roasted root vegetables ($250). There’s also a stickabutta pie for dessert. Guests might even think you cooked the meal yourself—and who says you need to tell them the truth? Email Meagan@eatserioushavefun.com for pickup December 24.

Harvest on Hudson

This waterfront restaurant is guaranteeing a swanky New Year’s Eve by making sure all revelers get their fair share of fancy eats like oysters and caviar—as well as bay scallops, burrata, risotto, and lobster. The first seating (5:30-8pm, $100) is a three-course dinner that will get you home in time for the ball drop, and the second seating (8:45pm-1am, $225) includes an open bar, balloon drop, and dancing.

The Red Hat’s salmon tartare

The Red Hat

This Irvington hot spot is serving salmon tartare and short rib Bourguignon on Christmas Eve or join them for New Year’s Eve dinner before the party starts. Brunch will be served for five consecutive days—from December 29-January 2—so get in the spirit with the Red Hat classic Bloody Mary and brioche French toast.

Chutney Masala

Although Irvington’s favorite Indian restaurant is not throwing its annual New Year’s Eve party this year, they will be open for Christmas Eve/Day, New Year’s Eve and for dinner on New Year’s Day. Celebrate the holidays here with the stellar in-house menu of curries and Biryanis or cater your party with festive bites like chaat and kati rolls from their new street-food menu. Everyone will receive a complimentary coconut panna cotta for dessert.

River City Grill

This classic family-favorite is open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve/Day. They will also cater your event with a special menu including half pans of dishes like penne ala vodka, shrimp oreganata, seafood risotto, and a whole filet mignon, along with sides of sauteed spinach, roasted cauliflower, and potato croquettes.

L’inizio

Chef Scott Fratangelo’s famous Seven Fishes Pappardelle ($150) is available for Christmas Eve takeout. If you prefer to dine in, the regular menu will be accompanied by fish-forward specials like octopus, hamachi crudo, butterflied prawns, and a whole branzino. The Michelin-recognized restaurant will also offer a to-go menu on Christmas day: Choose either black pepper and olive oil-marinated filet mignon or Chicken Scarpariello. Both options feed four and are accompanied by gouda gratin, haricots verts with almonds, and either New York cheesecake or chocolate fudge cake. (Pickup is December 24th, 12-5p.m., $300).

L’inizio’s Chicken Scarpariello is on the Christmas menu

In other words, there’s no reason to slave over a stove this season. Check out one of these celebratory menus or call your favorite local spot (including caterers like No Place Like Home) to find out about their holiday specials.

Share the News!