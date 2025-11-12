Support our Sponsors
Top News

Saluting Veterans in the Rivertowns

(photos by Sunny McLean)
November 12, 2025

Several ceremonies marking Veterans Day Tuesday were held in municipalities throughout the rivertowns, including at Patriots Park where officials in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow saluted area men and women who served in the military, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect this country.

Saluting Veterans in the Rivertowns

November 12, 2025
Several ceremonies marking Veterans Day Tuesday were held in municipalities throughout the rivertowns, including at Patriots Park where officials in...
New Units Proposed at Hudson Harbor

November 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story building with 81 condominiums is being proposed on the waterfront at Hudson Harbor in...
Nope

November 10, 2025
NOPE: A very positive expression By Krista Madsen Saying no, I once wrote, creates space for better yeses. Inspired by this broken brick...
Unsustainable

November 9, 2025
By Dean Gallea, Energy and Conservation Chair, Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC)  Sustainable Westchester has informed us that the Westchester...
Sleepy Hollow Horsemen Now One Win Away

November 8, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow is one victory away from what was unthinkable for so long. After a decade of...
Ardsley High Seniors Enter Regeneron Science Talent Search

November 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A large group of seniors at Ardsley High School has entered the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search,...
Democrats Sweep Local Elections

November 5, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Reflecting a larger trend regionally and nationally, Democrats in the rivertowns swept village and county elections Tuesday....
Howl

November 2, 2025
HOWL: A lunatic compendium By Krista Madsen I am a proud Radical Left Lunatic but also just your garden variety lunatic in...
Horsemen Hammer Pleasantville in Playoff Win

November 2, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow players were as excited as they could be after thumping visiting Pleasantville 33-6 on Saturday...
Ruth Goldsmith’s Big Birthday Surprise

November 1, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Her actual birthday is not until December, but concern about weather suggested a semi-outdoor event would benefit...
