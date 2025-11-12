Top News Saluting Veterans in the Rivertowns Published 5 hours ago5h ago • Bookmarks: 10 (photos by Sunny McLean) November 12, 2025 Several ceremonies marking Veterans Day Tuesday were held in municipalities throughout the rivertowns, including at Patriots Park where officials in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow saluted area men and women who served in the military, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect this country. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Top News Saluting Veterans in the Rivertowns November 12, 2025 Several ceremonies marking Veterans Day Tuesday were held in municipalities throughout the rivertowns, including at Patriots Park where officials in... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News New Units Proposed at Hudson Harbor November 12, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story building with 81 condominiums is being proposed on the waterfront at Hudson Harbor in... Read More Lifestyles Nope November 10, 2025 NOPE: A very positive expression By Krista Madsen Saying no, I once wrote, creates space for better yeses. Inspired by this broken brick... Read More Environmental News Unsustainable November 9, 2025 By Dean Gallea, Energy and Conservation Chair, Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC) Sustainable Westchester has informed us that the Westchester... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Sleepy Hollow Horsemen Now One Win Away November 8, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow is one victory away from what was unthinkable for so long. After a decade of... Read More ArdsleyBack to School News Ardsley High Seniors Enter Regeneron Science Talent Search November 6, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A large group of seniors at Ardsley High School has entered the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search,... Read More Government & Politics Democrats Sweep Local Elections November 5, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Reflecting a larger trend regionally and nationally, Democrats in the rivertowns swept village and county elections Tuesday.... Read More Lifestyles Howl November 2, 2025 HOWL: A lunatic compendium By Krista Madsen I am a proud Radical Left Lunatic but also just your garden variety lunatic in... Read More Rivertowns Sports Horsemen Hammer Pleasantville in Playoff Win November 2, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow players were as excited as they could be after thumping visiting Pleasantville 33-6 on Saturday... Read More Irvington News Ruth Goldsmith’s Big Birthday Surprise November 1, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— Her actual birthday is not until December, but concern about weather suggested a semi-outdoor event would benefit... Read More 10 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint