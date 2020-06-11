Salt on a Robin’s Tale: An Unlikely Jewish Journey Through Childhood, Forgiveness and Hope

By Linda Viertel—

Sleepy Hollow resident, Andrea Kott’s harrowing memoir, Salt on A Robin’s Tale details her difficult life with a single, alcoholic and abusive mother and how she struggled to find a home in the world, a place of Jewish spiritual fulfillment and community. That she did so is a testament to her will, her inner strength, and ultimately her passion to survive. It’s a path many of us have been on in lesser or more trying ways, and Kott has much to tell the reader about how one person tackled the trials, defied the odds and created a fulfilling life for herself, her loving husband and two grown children.

Kott initially grew up poor in Rego Park, then Forest Hills Queens, with a distant mother whose silence about the family’s Jewish identity and unwillingness to discuss the significance of holidays, to belong to a synagogue, to even consider becoming bat mitzvah like all her friends, gave Kott a feeling of “otherness” in her mostly Jewish surroundings. But she did love Christmas and wanted her very own Christmas tree which her older brother fashioned out of rolled up newspaper cones. Her complicated emotions defied her fantasy notion of what it meant to be Jewish – wealthy, well-educated and with an intact family. A tangle of loving aunts and uncles celebrating a yearly Passover Seder mystified her, even while she yearned to understand its significance.

As her mother sank into alcohol addiction and depression, and with her adored older brothers now grown, Kott was once again lifted out of her neighborhood and moved to Eastchester, New York, where she was an anomaly among Christian friends- once again confused and ashamed. She dared not bring friends home from school for fear of her mother’s state of inebriation; her solace became her studies, swimming, physical activity, anything to numb the anxiety of being home. When her hapless uncle invited her mother to San Diego, Kott was, once again, pulled away from a school, a neighborhood and friends she had grown accustomed to and who had made her feel welcome. Yet even a California life didn’t bring her mother solace or alleviate the pain. Living with her uncle became ever more untenable, so, once again, Kott moved – this time into poverty and a welfare existence. Once again, embarrassment and shame became her daily bread, and she sought solace in public speaking, studying hard and getting a scholarship to college.

Though knowing next to nothing about which college would be right for her, she sallied forth into the unknown and had a miserable year trying to fit in at Brandeis. After a year, she dropped out and Berkeley became her college as well as her community – the place where she sank low into her own depression, but pulled herself back through therapy and the support of friends – though certainly not her mother whom she had told not to call when she left for college. Visits from her were few and far between, and trying to connect with her absent and abusive father after so many years also proved a failure. Therapy made Kott’s life more bearable as did the chance discovery of becoming a writer – a journalist, in fact.

Then, a near-death experience on the streets of New York, followed by multiple surgeries, treatments and the burgeoning of her journalism career seemed slowly to help Kott sort out her romantic life, and to tackle what Judaism could mean for her. She began to heal herself through introspection, long, hard physical and emotional struggles, searing honesty with her mother, and the support of a loving brother.

Her challenging family dynamics didn’t change, but she began the journey, beginning to cope with loss and anger. Woven throughout Kott’s narrative is her constant search for what it meant to be Jewish, so that when she discovered the term “tikkun olam – to heal the world,” as a Jewish shibboleth of deep significance, she felt she could meld her values and her social conscience with the religion she was born into. Jewish studies, her cultural heritage, became part and parcel of her life: advancing her writing profession, finding a loving partner and starting a family. She was no longer “a welfare Jew,” or an outsider; her stormy life and rage at her mother subsided though it has never totally abated even at her mother’s deathbed.

Kott’s narrative is a story of survival, of complicated family dynamics, emotional and physical abuse, absent parents, loving but distant siblings, feelings of confusion, loss, humiliation and resilience. But, through it all she manages to forge her own identity, to create a relationship with the religion she was born into but had no knowledge of, and to become a nurturer – a mother unlike the one she never had, but, ironically, the one who gave her hope. “Salt on a robin’s tail?” You’ll have to read the book to find out what such a title could possibly mean.

About the Author

Andrea Kott earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of California–Berkeley and her master’s degree from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. In addition to publishing work in The New York Times, Lilith Magazine, JAMA, and literary journals, she writes about public health for global and national nonprofits, public health schools, and academic medical centers. She was The Hudson Independent newspaper’s original Assistant Editor. She also teaches English as a Second Language to immigrants and refugees, and participates in Hevra Torah Study at Woodlands Community Temple. She and her husband Erik have two grown children, Sophie and Ben, and live in Sleepy Hollow, New York. She will join the Hudson Valley Writers’ Center virtual program with a reading from “Salt on a Robin’s Tail” on Saturday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m.