Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry Launches Capital Campaign

December 6, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry has launched a capital campaign to raise $1.5 million.

Pastor Rev. Christopher Monturo publicly announced the fundraising effort during last weekend’s masses, but indicated about $700,000 had already been pledged.

The campaign has been dubbed Living Our Faith, Building Our Future with a vision of making “transformational investments to create a more welcoming parish, restore worship spaces and secure financial success for our future.”

Planned improvements include modernizing and upgrading the rectory and parish offices, as well as renovating Oussani and Barbieri Hall, including bathrooms and kitchens. Enhancement of the grounds (Marin Garden) and resurfacing and repainting the parking lot is also proposed.

At Sacred Heart Church, a new floor will be installed, air conditioning ducts will be updated and a bathroom may be added on the first floor.

At Our Lady of Pompeii Church, new lighting will be installed in the sanctuary and the inside of the building will be painted.

Funds will also be set aside to secure a budget for a part-time youth minister and other future evangelization efforts.

Prior to the official start of the campaign, two major gifts were given with the specified intent of renovating the rectory and parish offices.

In October, Cardinal Timothy Dolan visited the parish to celebrate mass for Our Lady of Pompeii Church’s 100th anniversary.

All donations made to the capital campaign are tax deductible.