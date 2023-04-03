Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Rutyna Sworn In As New Sleepy Hollow Mayor Published 42 seconds ago42s ago Martin Rutyna takes the oath of office from Village Clerk Paula McCarthy April 3, 2023 By Barrett Seaman– With Washington Irving’s portrait on the wall behind him, Martin Rutyna took the oath of office as the new mayor of Sleepy Hollow on April 3rd, which as he noted, happened to be the famous writer’s 240th birthday.Sponsor A political novice, a village resident for five years, surprised many by defeating seven-term incumbent Ken Wray in the March 21st election, Rutyna will preside over a board made up of trustees who ran alongside Wray under the Unite Sleepy Hollow banner. The ceremony took place at noon. That evening, three of those trustees, Deputy Mayor Denise Scaglione, Jared Rodriguez and Tom Andruss—all of whom ran unopposed in March, were themselves sworn in. Mrs. Scaglione will retain her position as Deputy Mayor in the new administration. After taking the oath administered by Village Clerk Paula McCarthy, Rutyna thanked a full house gathered in the Trustee Meeting Room, joking that he had “thought it would be four people on the side of the room” witnessing the ceremony. Many of those who vigorously applauded his remarks were fellow members of the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department, one of whom asked facetiously whether the newly-elected mayor, who is a captain, would “still be driving the [fire] truck at three a.m.” Rutyna takes office at a time of significant transition for the village. While the 1,177-unit Edge-on-Hudson housing complex on the waterfront is well on its way to completion, the second phase in which 28 acres will be re-purposed into a park to be called “the Common” is still ongoing. So too is an ambitious effort to revitalize the inner village along the Beekman Avenue corridor. All these projects carry with them issues of affordability, diversity and fiscal management. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Rutyna Sworn In As New Sleepy Hollow Mayor April 3, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- With Washington Irving’s portrait on the wall behind him, Martin Rutyna took the oath of office as... Read More Health News As Phelps Marks the Third Anniversary of COVID, Survivors Recall the Worst and the Best of Times March 29, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Dr. Barry Geller remembers all too well the first patient, a woman, who came into the Emergency... Read More Community News THANK YOU! March 29, 2023 A year has passed since The Hudson Independent began operation as a not-for-profit enterprise published by The Hudson Valley News... Read More Environmental NewsWestchester News Sustainable Westchester’s Energy Rebate Program Not the Only Game in Town March 28, 2023 By Alexander Roberts-- Last week, Sustainable Westchester, a non-profit energy company, announced its partnership with a for-profit company to provide... Read More Environmental News A New Free App Aims to Curb Energy Use–And Pay Cash to Consumers Who Use It March 26, 2023 By Alexander Roberts– In 2020, Sustainable Westchester, the local renewable energy supplier, began offering consumers cash inducements to reduce their... Read More Rivertowns Sports Local Varsity Softball Teams Ready to Take Field March 26, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams. (The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry will not... Read More Health NewsIrvington News Irvington Native Moves from Med School to Weill Cornell March 23, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- For aspiring physicians, mid-March of their last year in medical school is right up there on the... Read More Community NewsGovernor Mario Cuomo BridgeTarrytown News Pedestrian Bridge to be Built over Thruway in Tarrytown March 22, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York Thruway Authority will be kicking off a $13.9 million project along Route 9 in... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & PoliticsTop News Dobbs Ferry Voters Reject Cannabis Dispensaries March 22, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Village of Dobbs Ferry overwhelmingly rejected allowing adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries in a special... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow’s Wray Bested After 14 Years in Office March 21, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— In the midst of Sleepy Hollow’s physical transformation, much of which he oversaw, Mayor Ken Wray lost... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint