Ruth Goldsmith’s Big Birthday Surprise

November 1, 2025

By Barrett Seaman—

Her actual birthday is not until December, but concern about weather suggested a semi-outdoor event would benefit from an earlier date on the calendar. And so it was that November 1st would officially be named “Ruth Goldsmith Day in the Village of Irvington” a little over a month shy of Ruth’s 100thbirthday.

The celebration, held at the Irvington Senior Center and attended by nearly 100 friends and family—children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, was a surprise to Ruth, a 45-year resident of the village. It included the dedication of a furnished pergola off the back wall of the center, named in Ruth’s honor.

Ruth appeared to take it all in stride, including a presentation of a plaque by Mayor Jon Siegel. Proclaiming it to be Ruth Goldsmith Day in the Village of Irvington, the mayor added, “Basically, you can do whatever you want today and if somebody tries to stop you, you just show them this (holding up the plaque).“

There were speeches and a ribbon-cutting to highlight the pergola, which was financed by the Goldsmith family, followed by a buffet luncheon and a large birthday cake inscribed with “100 and Fabulous Ruth.”

With winter coming on, the pergola is not likely to get much use for a few more months but is sure to be a welcome respite from the sun for many summers to come.

