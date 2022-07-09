Ruth E. (Nussbaumer) Fenton

July 9, 2022

Ruth E. Fenton of Sleepy Hollow passed away peacefully July 8, 2022 at the age of 100.

Ruth was born February 23, 1922 in New Orleans, LA and was the daughter of Frank L. and Elsa D. Herold Nussbaumer. Ruth was a graduate of the Northfield School and Blue Mt. College in Blue Mtn, Mississippi. In 1945, she graduated from the Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing as a RN. That is where she met her future husband Richard L. Fenton, MD whom she married in New York City in 1946.

Ruth was a member of the Mount Kisco Presbyterian Church. She had been a long-time volunteer at Phelps Memorial Hospital and with the Westchester County Medical Society. She was a lover of nature and enjoyed being outdoors.

Ruth will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children Richard D. (Fran) Fenton, Cathy (Paul) Ruf and Carol (Ken) Fenton-McHale. Also surviving are her grandchildren Jason Fenton, Christopher Fenton, Kristen Arita and Ray McHale as well as her 8 great grandchildren. Her husband Richard predeceased her in 2010.

No services are being planned at this time.