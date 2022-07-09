Obituaries Ruth E. (Nussbaumer) Fenton Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 4 July 9, 2022 Ruth E. Fenton of Sleepy Hollow passed away peacefully July 8, 2022 at the age of 100. Ruth was born February 23, 1922 in New Orleans, LA and was the daughter of Frank L. and Elsa D. Herold Nussbaumer. Ruth was a graduate of the Northfield School and Blue Mt. College in Blue Mtn, Mississippi. In 1945, she graduated from the Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing as a RN. That is where she met her future husband Richard L. Fenton, MD whom she married in New York City in 1946. Ruth was a member of the Mount Kisco Presbyterian Church. She had been a long-time volunteer at Phelps Memorial Hospital and with the Westchester County Medical Society. She was a lover of nature and enjoyed being outdoors.Advertisement Ruth will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children Richard D. (Fran) Fenton, Cathy (Paul) Ruf and Carol (Ken) Fenton-McHale. Also surviving are her grandchildren Jason Fenton, Christopher Fenton, Kristen Arita and Ray McHale as well as her 8 great grandchildren. Her husband Richard predeceased her in 2010. No services are being planned at this time. Advertisement Community News THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US July 6, 2022 By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the... Read More School News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District July 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford... Read More Government & Politics Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16 July 7, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,... Read More Local Charities Together We Are Feeding Westchester July 5, 2022 Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food... Read More Health News Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children July 5, 2022 Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this... Read More Historic Rivertowns Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly July 2, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park July 2, 2022 Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,... Read More Health News Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair July 1, 2022 The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr.... Read More Rivertowns Sports On a Course to Greatness June 30, 2022 By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel... Read More Irvington News At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground June 29, 2022 The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint