Route 9 Right Lane Closure Expected in Tarrytown Friday Night to Monday Morning

Motorists are advised that a right lane closure is expected on Route 9 southbound between Prospect Avenue and Route 119 from Friday, August 16 at 8:00 p.m. to Monday, August 18 at 7:00 a.m., while crews perform construction activities, weather permitting.

Motorists should follow the posted detour and anticipate possible delays. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay particular attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.