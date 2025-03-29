Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set For April 26 In Patriots Park

March 29, 2025

By Robert Kimmel–

A springtime event that has drawn crowds of children and adults to Patriots Park in Tarrytown will be making its 18th appearance next month. The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ Duck Derby and the Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day once again partner to create an exciting day full of fun and entertainment on Saturday, April 26.

Six preliminary Derby races and a Grand Final featuring small, “adopted” rubber ducks zipping down Andre Brook coupled with the YMCA’s activities are scheduled to attract the attention of the throngs of attendees as they have in past years. Adding to the excitement are the prizes that await those who have adopted winning ducks in the races.

As for the Healthy Kids Day events, “We have some great additions this year,” explained Lesa Dalton, the Family Y at Tarrytown’s Associate Executive Director. “Not only will we have our usual inflatable rides, games, face painting, and arts and crafts, but we are bringing in Mad Science of Westchester and the Bubble Bus for fun interactive activities for the children,” she said. “We are thrilled to have LegoLand, TaSH, Open Door, Furrr 911, the Fire Prevention Trailer, Kana PT, and Wellness, and so many others,” Dalton stated in describing participating organizations.

For those with appetites during the events, there are abundant sources of food, as described by Dalton. “Our food vendors are always popular and we are so grateful to the Fire Department’s barbecue, set up by Hope Hose Company, No. 1, and Conqueror Hook and Ladder Company No 1, and in addition, Duck Donuts, Jimmy’s Soft Serve and Yumbro,” she noted. “New this year, we are thrilled to have Arthur Avenue Wood Fire Pizza & Catering, which is sure to be a hit,” Dalton said.

To participate in all of the YMCA activities, children will need to have the Y’s event wristbands. As Dalton, explained, “For 18 years the Y has not increased the price of the wristbands for all the activities we provide. For just $10 each, children two and up can have a fun-filled day and go on the rides again and again!” The wristbands can be pre-purchased, she noted, online at https://buy.stripe.com/ bIYeVH5zu6gi6di005, until noon on April 25th, and then picked up at the Y Tent by the Route 9 (Broadway) entrance to the park, or purchased there as well on the day of the event. Wristbands are good for face painting, inflatable rides, Y arts and crafts, the Bubble Bus, and Mad Science Slime Making Station and More,” Dalton added.

A familiar pair of Rotarians, JoAnne Murray and Mimi Godwin, will be present in their large ducky costumes, as they have for the past Derby events, to greet children and dump the rubber ducks into the stream for the races. In 2005, it was Godwin who presented the Derby idea to the Rotary Club, which ultimately got it going, matched with the Y’s Healthy Kids Day, in 2008. Returning to Emcee the event will be Rod Oshins.

“This is our largest fundraiser, and all the Tarrytown Club Rotarians will show up for the Derby to help setup, sell ducks, retrieve ducks from the water, and cleanup,” Murray stated. “Our goal this year is to raise $40,000, with all the monies raised going back to the community through grants and scholarships.”

Activities in the Park begin at 11:00 a.m., with the first of the Duck Derby’s six preliminary races scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Persons who have “adopted” the winning duck in each preliminary race collect $100. Those six heat winners compete in the Grand Finale, whose victorious duck earns the grand prize of $1,500 for the lucky person who “adopted” it.

To compete in the races, a small, yellow Rotary Duck can be adopted for $10, with a six-Quack costing $50, or a tub of 13 ducks available for $100. The ducks will be available at the park or prior to the event via the Tarrytown Rotary website, https:// tarrytownrotary.org/duck- derby/. So it is possible to have adopted competitors in the race without being present.

Credit for taming the Andre Brook for the Duck Derby and preparing it for the races, goes to Hope Hose and Conqueror Firehouses of the Village’s volunteer department. “The firefighters are really behind the success of the Rubber Duck Derby,” Murray stressed. “From the beginning, they’ve devised a game plan for racing the ducks, and every year they’ve made improvements,” she said. “They volunteer to clean the stream and spend their day making sure the rubber ducks race. We can’t say enough good things about how much we appreciate the firefighters.” Murray gave special credit to former Fire Chief Kelly Murphy, about whom she said, “You will always find Kelly in the stream.”

Both the Rotary’s Duck Derby and the Y’s Healthy Kids Day are supported by sponsors helping to make the events possible. The Y’s Dalton stated, “We want to thank our Event Sponsors, including Peroni Building Company and NorthEast, LLC and our Ride Sponsors: PCSB Bank, Fun Flatables and Richard Klein, Esq. of Dorf Nelson & Zauderer LLP.”

For the Derby, presenting sponsors are Phelps Hospital and Kendal on Hudson, with many more sponsors listed on the Rotary’s online Duck Derby page. The afternoon’s events are scheduled to wrap up at 3 p.m. Should the weather interfere on Saturday, April 26, the event would be rescheduled for Saturday, May 3.

