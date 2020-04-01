Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Scheduled for June

by Robert Kimmel –

A dual event that has drawn thousands to Patriot’s Park each spring for the past 12 years is being postponed. The Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s Duck Derby and the Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day will not take place in late April as originally scheduled.

The cause, as with so many other happenings in the community, is the coronavirus pandemic.

The new, tentative date set for the event is Sunday, June 14; however, that timing has a question mark attached to it. Those managing the combined event from the Rotary and the Y are hopeful that conditions surrounding the coronavirus’s status will allow the events to take place at that time.

Beginning in 2008, the two organizations have shared Patriot’s Park for the events. Each Derby has seen hundreds of small, “adopted” rubber ducks competing in six race heats and a grand final race, swiftly floating down Andre Brook. The current’s flow has been abetted by water gushing from hoses manned by members of the Tarrytown Fire Department. Prizes of $100 have gone to the adopters of each heat winner and $1,000 to the grand final race victor.

The Y’s Healthy Kids Day has offered rides, entertainment, games, face painting, food and more during the day’s goings on. Performances by Y Dance were among the day’s highlights. Merchants and professionals offered services, items and information at booths in the Park. Community organizations have helped support the events with sponsorships.

Duck adoptions through the Rotary are continuing, and can be completed at its website, http://www.tarrytownrotary.org/. Funds raised by the Rotary go back to the community in the form of scholarships and grants.