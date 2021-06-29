Community News
Goings on in town
Local News

Rotary Club’s Duck Derby, Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Attract Crowds to Patriots Park

• Bookmarks: 4

June 29, 2021

By Robert Kimmel–

Patriots Park was again the scene of families and young folks flocking to its locale Sunday to enjoy the combined pleasures of the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ Duck Derby and the Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day. Lifting pandemic restrictions gave attendance at the dual activities a major boost this year.

The two host organizations both characterized their events as successful, with a good turnout and participation by the community. Last year’s Derby was streamed but not open to the public, and the Y’s Healthy Kids Day was cancelled.

“We were very pleased with the event Sunday, especially after not being able to host this annual family day last year due to COVID,” stated Lesa Dalton, the Y’s Associate Executive Director.

“It was the best year ever with sponsors being very generous and the community support adopting rubber ducks overwhelmingly,” said JoAnne Murray, the Rotary’s co-organizer of the Derby.

There were 1,741 tiny “adopted” rubber ducks taking part in the six race heats leading up to the Grand Final Race in which each heat winner participated. Murray noted previously that many of the adoptions had also taken place prior to the Derby via the Rotary’s Facebook page. Adopters paid fees ranging from $10 for a single duck to $100 for a bucket of ducks (13).

“This event is a community event and could not happen without the collaboration of the YMCA of Tarrytown, the engineering of the races by Hope Hose and Conqueror Fire Houses, Tarrytown’s Recreation Department, Department of Public Works (DPW), Police Department and the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps,” Murray added.

While many spectators lined Andre Brook to watch the Derby races, they were also streamed to offer those who could not attend in person the opportunity to watch them.

Adopters of the ducks winning the six heats were each awarded $100 by the Rotary and a $75 restaurant certificate provided by The Hudson Independent. The winner of the Grand Final Race received the Rotary’s $1,500 prize.

Heat winners were Andres Valdespino, Rich Slingerland, Stephanie Tuttle, Connor Arnott and Tia Gueye. The Connor family’s duck was the grand final winner.

The YMCA’s activities for this special day, including rides, face painting, arts and crafts, a dance party, Y Cheer, and a new activity- a Walkathon, were enjoyed by attendees.

“It was so much fun,” Dalton said, “ And it was so nice to see all the children and adults smiling and having a good time.”

She said her favorite moment was seeing all the children from Abbott House interacting and dancing with the Y dance students. Dalton noted that Y Board member, Edward Appuzzo, commented about how touching it was to see how much the outing meant to the Abbott House children. Twenty of Irvington’s Abbott House children, refugees who are housed and cared for at the Irvington facility, were the Y’s guests at the event.

Sponsors help both the Rotary Club and the YMCA maintain their activities and, in turn, allow them to offer financial and other assistance to charitable causes in the communities. Both organizations list all of their sponsors, as well as information about their programs, on their web pages: tarrytownrotary.org and ymcatarrytown.org.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Irvington Man Killed, One Man Injured in Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

Irvington Man Killed, One Man Injured in Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

June 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- An Irvington man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting incident Monday night in...
Read More
You Had To Have Been There

You Had To Have Been There

June 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For nearly a year and a half, public meetings in the rivertown villages have been conducted by...
Read More
Rotary Club’s Duck Derby, Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Attract Crowds to Patriots Park

Rotary Club’s Duck Derby, Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Attract Crowds to Patriots Park

June 29, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Patriots Park was again the scene of families and young folks flocking to its locale Sunday to...
Read More
Godwin, Lillis Reflect on Years on Tarrytown Board of Ed

Godwin, Lillis Reflect on Years on Tarrytown Board of Ed

June 28, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- Long-time Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow residents are familiar with two dedicated public servants, Mimi Godwin and Joe...
Read More
128 Seniors Graduate from The Masters School

128 Seniors Graduate from The Masters School

June 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Earlier this month, 128 members of the Class of 2021 received their diplomas from The Masters School...
Read More
LGBTQ+ Event At Patriots Park

LGBTQ+ Event At Patriots Park

June 27, 2021
  By Hannah Lustyik-- PRIDE made its way to Patriots Park in Tarrytown on Saturday, where the first annual Greenburgh...
Read More
Inaugural Pride Recognition Event Draws Residents and Visitors to Irvington Gathering

Inaugural Pride Recognition Event Draws Residents and Visitors to Irvington Gathering

June 27, 2021
More than 30 Irvington residents, and some from neighboring villages, attended the first Pride Recognition Event in the Village on...
Read More

Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2021Graduates

June 25, 2021
The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Thursday night on the football field in front of...
Read More
Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels

Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels

June 25, 2021
On Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community.  Mary...
Read More
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021

Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021

June 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
71 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *