Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns Helps Fund New High School Press Box And Donates “Little Free Food Pantry”

May 29, 2022

By Robert Kimmel–

Contributions from the Rotary Club of the Tarytowns can come in big packages or small ones. Atop the bleachers of Sleepy Hollow High School’s football stadium sits one of the bigger ones: a new and expansive press box. On a small patch of ground in front of Tarrytown’s Village Hall sits a newly placed, highly compact food cupboard.

Despite their differences in both size and purpose, these new structures have something in common. The new press box was built in part with a $25,500 donation from the Rotary Club; the pantry was a gift at nominal cost to the Rotary Club for the benefit of the community.

This past week, Rotary members gathered at a ribbon-cutting for the press box and heard Sleepy Hollow High School’s Athletic Director Michael Arias describe how the media will be well positioned to watch and report about the games below and how the new speaker system will broadcast announcements to the gathered spectators.

“We are so grateful to the Rotary for their steadfast support of our students and programs throughout the years,” stated school district Superintendent Christopher Borsari. The Press Box, he added, “will have a lasting impact upon our students and our villages for many years to come.”

With the Rotary celebrating its 100th year serving the community, Rotarian JoAnne Murray suggested that the organization “make a major donation that would serve both communities.” Club President Mimi Godwin acknowledged that she was aware that the School District was making plans to improve the athletic facilities. “Since this would benefit both villages, I approached Superintendent Borsari with the suggestion that the Rotary Club make a major contribution to the construction of the new Press Box. Mr. Borsari, also a Rotarian, was delighted with the suggestion. It is so thrilling to see the new Press Box and know that the Club helped bring this to the communities,” Godwin said.

The “Little Free Food Pantry” outside Village Hall provides a means by which food and other items can be made available to those lacking the means to purchase such items. One door of the pantry, reads, “Take What You Need.” Inscribed on the other door is, “Donate What You Can.”

Rotarian Larah Alami is credited with the idea to make such a pantry available locally, and for pursuing it to its completion. “I actually read about the Little Free Pantry movement online and have been mulling over it for several years,” Alami said. “Finally, I heard about grants available to Rotary for implementing such projects and asked the Club if I could apply for this project,“ she explained. “We got the grant, matched funds as required, and just got it all set up.” Sleepy Hollow-based Antonio Cabinetry constructed the pantry.

The service will launch officially in June, when the Rotary activates a sign-up list of local persons and organizations to monitor it on a rotating two-week basis. The Rotary is also adding a function on its website to allow the public to donate funding towards food purchases. Rotary members will shop to keep the pantry stocked. The Club is asking the public to “Please encourage friends and family who want to help with feeding those with food insecurities to make donations on the website.”

The Little Free Pantry (LFP) movement got its start six years ago in Fayetteville, Arkansas, when a woman set-up a wooden box “accessible to everyone” as a pilot project to offer food, personal care and paper items. It grew from there. “The LFP is small, limiting its quantity and variety,” says its mission statement. “Bricks and mortar food pantries are better at meeting pervasive needs, but some fall through the cracks,” it explains. “The LFP is a safety net.”