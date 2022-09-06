Advertisement
Rondell Blackmon

September 6, 2022

We are sad to announce the passing of Rondell Blackmon. He was a loving father, son, and friend. His enthusiasm for life was infectious. We invite you to donate in his honor and help support his family in this difficult time.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/b59mq9-rondell-blackmon-memorial

Art as a Therapist’s Tool

September 6, 2022
By Barrett Seaman--- Therapeutic Improvisation: How to Stop Winging It and Own It as a Therapist, Dr. Michael Alcee’s new...
COVID-19 Restrictions Relaxed as Students Return to Classroom

September 5, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- When students and faculty return to the classroom in the rivertowns Tuesday, they’ll notice many changes from...
The White Roof, an Energy-Saving Choice

September 5, 2022
By Rachel Tieger, TEAC Co-Chair For a couple of months, I had been seeing small pieces of asphalt shingle in...
Sara Rust to Serve as Irvington High’s Interim Assistant Principal

September 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- At its September 6th meeting, the Irvington school district’s board of education is expected to confirm the...
Beefed Up Offensive Line Gives Sleepy Hollow High Hopes

September 1, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- A renewed emphasis on strength and conditioning, combined with the emergence of a precocious freshman with game-changing...
Iconic Indie Film Napoleon Dynamite to Screen at Tarrytown Music Hall, with Cast Q&A to Follow

August 31, 2022
  By W.B. King— Years ago, a woman struggling with severe depression sat down and painstakingly wrote goodbye letters to...
Dobbs Ferry to Restore Grave Markers at Little White Church Cemetery

August 25, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees agreed earlier this month to spend up to $9,800 to restore...
HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow

August 24, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- The North Tarrytown Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow was one of 10 public housing agencies in New...
Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the...
Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of...
