By Barrett Seaman--- Therapeutic Improvisation: How to Stop Winging It and Own It as a Therapist, Dr. Michael Alcee’s new...Read More
September 6, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Rondell Blackmon. He was a loving father, son, and friend. His enthusiasm for life was infectious. We invite you to donate in his honor and help support his family in this difficult time.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/b59mq9-rondell-blackmon-memorial
COVID-19 Restrictions Relaxed as Students Return to Classroom
September 5, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- When students and faculty return to the classroom in the rivertowns Tuesday, they’ll notice many changes from...Read More
The White Roof, an Energy-Saving Choice
September 5, 2022
By Rachel Tieger, TEAC Co-Chair For a couple of months, I had been seeing small pieces of asphalt shingle in...Read More
Sara Rust to Serve as Irvington High’s Interim Assistant Principal
September 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- At its September 6th meeting, the Irvington school district’s board of education is expected to confirm the...Read More
Beefed Up Offensive Line Gives Sleepy Hollow High Hopes
September 1, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- A renewed emphasis on strength and conditioning, combined with the emergence of a precocious freshman with game-changing...Read More
Iconic Indie Film Napoleon Dynamite to Screen at Tarrytown Music Hall, with Cast Q&A to Follow
August 31, 2022
By W.B. King— Years ago, a woman struggling with severe depression sat down and painstakingly wrote goodbye letters to...Read More
Dobbs Ferry to Restore Grave Markers at Little White Church Cemetery
August 25, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees agreed earlier this month to spend up to $9,800 to restore...Read More
HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow
August 24, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- The North Tarrytown Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow was one of 10 public housing agencies in New...Read More
Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington
August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the...Read More
Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17
August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of...Read More
