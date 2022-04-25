April 24, 2022

Ronald David Bray passed away on April 11, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born on June 22, 1941, to Mary and Elliott R. Bray. Ron graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School in 1959 and from Suny Oswego in 1963. He served in the US Navy and Naval Reserve and did a tour of duty in Vietnam. He taught Industrial Arts at Hastings High School, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY for many years. While teaching and after his retirement, Ron was actively involved with the Dobbs Ferry Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Livingston Hose Fire Company. This involvement became a very important part of his life. He was honored 3 years ago for 50 years of dedicated service.

Ron was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and niece Carolyn and is survived by his brother William E. Bray and sister-in-law Julia, his sister Mary Ann Niedzwiedz and brother-in-law Robert, and by 5 loving nephews.

He truly was loved and will be fondly remembered by so many.

Advertisement



