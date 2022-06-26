Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights

June 26, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

The weekend was supposed to be a celebration of gay rights. Pride rallies and parades as Pride Month neared an end were scheduled in many cities and towns, including one in Dobbs Ferry. The decision by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, however, spread a thick blanket of anger and anxiety over the Pride events and spawned a new set of rallies over reproductive rights.

The two causes were joined together by the concurring opinion of Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote that the Court should not stop with abortion but go on to “reconsider” past rulings on gay rights, access to contraceptives and same-sex marriage.

Following closely on the heels of the Court’s rejection of New York State’s concealed weapons ban, the Roe decision completed a one-two punch in the face of contemporary progressive values. The reaction was captured starkly in a poster displayed at a Roe rally in Irvington: “Guns have more rights than vaginas.”

Michael Sabatino, a featured speaker at an otherwise festive Pride event in Dobbs Ferry on Saturday, referred to Justice Thomas’s call to revisit the three cases that established legal protections for contraception, sexual relations between consenting adults and same sex marriage and added sardonically, “How convenient that he left out Loving vs. Virginia,” the 1967 Supreme Court case that gave Thomas the right to his interracial marriage.

“The most basic human right is control of your own body. That should start the conversation and the end of the conversation.” –White Plains Mayor Tom Roach

If they celebrated at all, those pleased with—or at least unbothered by the court’s reversal of Roe—were generally discreet in their public reactions. Republican politicians like State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, who represents parts of Rockland and Orange County, was quoted as saying said the decision “returns the right to states and their duly elected leaders to decide abortion policy.”

A few Catholic priests who spoke out echoed the opinion of Ulster County’s Reverend Arthur Rojas, who called the decision, “the answer to the prayers and hopes and dreams of millions of Americans seeking respect for the humanity of the preborn child.”

“We’re fighting for something that we’ve taken for granted for 50 years. What a waste of time!” –Irvington Mayor Brian C. Smith

At a pro-choice rally in front of the Westchester County Courthouse on Sunday, County Executive George Latimer painted a stark picture of the path he said Republicans and the conservative court were taking the country. “What this court is doing, very simply, is remaking America,” he told a crowd of some 500. Citing a litany of established rights—from gay marriage to Miranda rights to environmental protections, Latimer warned of further legislative and judicial campaigns. “If you’re in the LGBTQ community, you’re up next on the menu,” he said. “And don’t think it’ll stop there.”

“We don’t want to fly women around; we want to move the pills around.” –Sleepy Hollow’s Alison Fine, proponent of Plan C abortion-inducing medication

Despite the balmy summer weather, the rallies exuded a sense of foreboding, or as the Reverend Gareth Evans, the Rector of Irvington’s Episcopal Church of St, Barnabas put it, “a sense of desolation, a sense of defeat and loss.” He was interrupted as he spoke on the steps of Village Hall by the powerful voice belonging to Jan Olscewski: “This is the end of democracy, man!,” he cried.

Now a resident of Irvington, Olscewski moved from Canada “because America is the beacon of freedom and rights,” he exclaimed. “What’s been happening in the last five, eight years is disheartening. Freedoms are being taken away.” Olscewski’s parents had fled Poland when it was under Communist rule, imbuing their son with the same desire for personal freedom. “This isn’t what America is.”

Reverend Evans responded: “You’re spot on,” he called out to Olscewski. “It feels like the thin end of the wedge right now,” he said, “but we’re going to turn that wedge around, aren’t we? We’re going to continue to speak out…against this diabolical decision that scatters our sense of well-being.”

“New York is fine. You still have a right to an abortion; you will be protected.” –State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

Speakers at each of the rallies called for Democrats and others who support choice, gay rights and other policy positions targeted by conservative Republicans urged those gathered before them to vote, sign petitions and campaign for candidates who promise to defend those rights. George Latimer called on the national Democratic Party to be more aggressive in defending its positions, to “stop being timid,” as he said. “This is not fighting with the rules of the Marquis of Queensbury, where you put your fists up and there are no low blows, no slaps in the side of the head,” he said. “This is the World Wrestling Federation. They’re going to hit us with a chair, said an impassioned County Executive. “The big picture here is, we’ve got to stop the changing of America. That’s what’s at hand.”

“Repeat after me: This is bullsh-t!” –16th Congressional District Representative Jamaal Bowman at the White Plains rally