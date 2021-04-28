Rockefeller Preserve Peony Celebration: 5/20

By Robert Kimmel-- The little ducks are back, ready for adoption! It was in April 2008 that the Rotary Club...Read More
April 27, 2021
Peony Celebration
May 20, 2021 | 6:30-7:30pm
The 2021 Peony Celebration has gone virtual! We couldn’t bear to miss another year, and so we’ve planned a fun and educational evening. Join us online for a virtual tour of the gardens, hear from the master gardeners Keith Austin, Chris Davies and JoAnn Stern, our Friends Board, and the Rockefeller State Park Preserve Manager Peter Iskenderian.
Buy tickets HERE
Sponsored by Mayor Brian Smith, Irvington Theater to Stream Broadway’s J. Elaine Marcos April 28-30
April 27, 2021
By Brad Ogden-- With ten Broadway shows under her belt, J. Elaine Marcos is a veteran of the theatre industry...Read More
Westchester Democrats of Asian American Descent Officially Organize
April 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Drawn together of late by the spate of physical attacks on members of their community but also...Read More
Take An App-Guided Historical Tour Of The Rivertowns
April 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- They say there will be an app for everything someday. Now residents of the rivertowns can add...Read More
Black Lives Matter Rally Held in Irvington
April 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Approximately 100 people took part in a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday in front of Irvington...Read More
Taxes Due: A Friendly Reminder
April 24, 2021
Your town, county, fire district taxes are due on April 30th. Click below to pay on line. If you forgot...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Author to Launch New Novel Saturday for a Good Cause
April 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow author Rebecca Chianese will be launching her new novel Unspoken on Saturday, April 24 from...Read More
Neighborhood House Dedicates Tree for Board Member
April 22, 2021
Friends and family of Ann Phillips joined Neighborhood House Board members recently to celebrate the memory of their longest serving...Read More
Zollo Looking to Run for Tarrytown Mayor on Independent Line
April 22, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Longtime Village of Tarrytown Trustee Doug Zollo is trying to secure an independent line to run for...Read More
Broadway Re-Paving Scheduled For This Summer
April 22, 2021
Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Last December, we reported the New York State Department of Transportation’s plan to re-pave...Read More