Rockefeller Preserve Peony Celebration: 5/20

April 27, 2021

Peony Celebration

May 20, 2021 | 6:30-7:30pm

The 2021 Peony Celebration has gone virtual! We couldn’t bear to miss another year, and so we’ve planned a fun and educational evening. Join us online for a virtual tour of the gardens, hear from the master gardeners Keith Austin, Chris Davies and JoAnn Stern, our Friends Board, and the Rockefeller State Park Preserve Manager Peter Iskenderian.

Buy tickets HERE

Share the News!







