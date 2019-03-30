Rock Island Sound Hosts a Spring Concert in White Plains

On Friday, March 22, Paul Bessolo, the owner of the music school Rock Island Sound, arranged a concert in which students performed together with their teachers. Thirty-two students from both the Tarrytown and Rye Roick Island Sound schools gathered at the beautiful CV Rich Mansion in White Plains to perform with nine teachers in front of their families and friends. The setlist consisted of old rock classic by Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones along with evergreens by The Beatles, but also popular pop songs like Ed Sheeran’s The Shape of You .

Rock Island Sound has been sponsoring such concerts several times a year for a long time now. They offer the great opportunity for students to show off their talents and to get used to what it feels like to be on stage and make music with a professional band.

In an addional highlight of the concert, the music school sold lots of merchandise, articles and raffle tickets for the chance to win a brand new guitar. Proud faces throughout the room provided evidence that the sound was good and the evening a great success. Rock Island Sound uploaded two live videos on Facebook, which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/RockIslandSound/videos/376367469626477/ ). –Anna von dem Bussche