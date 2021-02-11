Obituaries
Rocco Buscetto, 79

February 11, 2021

Rocco Buscetto, a lifelong Sleepy Hollow resident, died peacefully February 7. He was 79.

He was born July 2, 1941 in Tarrytown, to Angelo and Lucia Buscetto. On June 2, 1963, he married Ann Marie Brideau. They had four children and later nine grandchildren. After graduating from Tarrytown High School, he enlisted in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1967. He later pursued a career in the electrical industry.

Mr. Buscetto is survived by his beloved children Angelo (Kelley), Veronica (Michael), Lucy (Clem), and Andrew; and nine grandchildren: Danny, Jessica, Samantha, Matthew, Emma, David, Colin, Isabella, and Thomas. He is also survived by his loving sister Adele (Augie) Sandola and many nieces and nephews.

He was blessed with many amazing friends and always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed. The family is planning a memorial to celebrate his life later this summer.

