ROCAH V. SCARPINO: CLOSING ARGUMENTS IN THE DA’S RACE

BY BARRETT SEAMAN–

The weeks leading into the June 23rd Democratic primary have not been an ideal time for police abuse to become the dominant issue in the race for Westchester County District Attorney. Not that incumbent Anthony Scarpino has been linked to any abuse but rather that several prominent cases, including allegations of police misconduct in Mt. Vernon and the recent shooting of a black man by a white officer in New Rochelle, have happened on his watch.

If you were to frame their distinctly adversarial relationship in a courtroom setting, rather than in a political campaign, chances are you’d say that Mimi Rocah, the challenger, seems like the one cast as the prosecutor, while Scarpino, the sitting DA, has behaved more like a defendant. In the last month, the incumbent has been forced to defend his record—most notably in the May 28 Zoom debate, sponsored by the League of Women Voters. That’s natural, but somehow—and the issue of police abuse is emblematic—Scarpino has repeatedly found himself explaining his actions, or more often inactions, rather than pounding home a robust set of campaign promises and his record of significant reductions in major crimes during his three-and-a-half years in office.

Rocah can afford–literally–to be aggressive. She has raised nearly $600,000 as of the last reporting period and loaned her campaign another $300,000, while Scarpino has brought in less than $350,000. She has a star-studded list of endorsements, from her former boss and mentor at the office of the Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara to Hillary Clinton. Scarpino has a posse of second and third-tier state and county officeholders and the leaders of a couple of powerful unions behind him.

The case in Mt. Vernon, where Scarpino formerly served as a judge, concerns longstanding charges of police abuse of residents, framing of witnesses and collaborating with local drug dealers. One detective in particular has been singled out but never charged. This spring, WNYC, the New York NPR affiliate, and Gothamist.com revealed the existence of tapes recorded by an undercover agent that suggested knowledge of a range of police wrongdoing. When Scarpino’s office asked what it was doing about it, the response was, “The investigation brought on by these allegations is continuing,” adding, “We cannot expand on the details of any investigation.”

Rocah, who had repeatedly cited the Mt. Vernon case in attacks against her rival, jumped on the news. “By virtue of his own actions and inaction, DA Scarpino has lost all credibility in regard to his office’s ability to handle even the most egregious and obvious cases of police misconduct,” she said. “This is not the first time DA Scarpino has failed to be transparent, but the shocking scope of these allegations and his outrageous mishandling of the case demands a response.”

The DA did take action in Mt. Vernon just recently, charging an officer with using excessive force by shoving and injuring a woman while she was in handcuffs for a charge that was later dismissed. “As a former FBI agent, I was sworn to uphold the law just as I am today as the chief law enforcement officer of this county,” Scarpino said in a statement.” I take every action by a police officer very personally and willnot allow anyone to get away with hurting the people of Westchester or the communities they are sworn to serve.” Left unsaid, however, was that the incident took place last August 24th.

The New Rochelle case appears to be a less direct commentary on the DA’s actions, but in the environment created by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, the discussion around whether the New York State Attorney General should take over an investigation in the county District Attorney’s backyard does not work in Scarpino’s political interest.

Rocah, who more often than not seemed to be cross-examining the DA during their May 28 debate, acknowledges that the New Rochelle shooting does not directly impugn her rival directly, “but it kind of captures a lot of the stuff I’ve been talking about,” she maintains. On Mt. Vernon, however, she has been going after him relentlessly. “It was a failure to act,” she says. “Based on everything he is saying, he didn’t do a real investigation.”

In his position, she says, she would have gone back and looked at other cases where evidence of misconduct arose but were never pursued. “These are the times a prosecutor should be proactive,” says the challenger.

Like all political battles during the pandemic, the DA’s race lacks the usual visual clues as to who’s doing well or not. In Greenburgh Township, including the rivertowns, support for Rocah is far more visible. Generally, her campaign expresses optimism, based on internal polls and volunteer support. Lately, her all-star palette of endorsers has been brightened by more local political figures. She now has the support of a majority of the party’s county legislators, including Mary Jane Shimsky. Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader recently rescinded his previous support for Scarpino over the police issue and now openly supports Rocah..

News12 has tried to set up a final debate going into the last week. Rocah has accepted; Scarpino has turned down proffered dates. That means that either the incumbent is comfortable resting his case, or he has decided to limit the damage.