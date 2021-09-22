Roberto Gabarro, 84

September 22, 2021
Roberto Gabarro, a longtime Sleepy Hollow resident, died Sept. 18, 2021, at the age of 84. Roberto was born in Cuba on Feb. 14, 1937, and he was the son of Robustiano and Maria Torres Gabarro.
Roberto came to Tarrytown where he joined many of his fellow countrymen fleeing Cuba. He adapted to life in the United States and had a long career working in Kraft General Foods in Tarrytown.
Roberto is survived bu his wife Aida (Padilla), his son Roberto and his daughter Aida. He is also survived by his grandson Vincent Vorillas. He was predeceased by his only sister, Hayde.
Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-3:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be on Monday at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
VISITATION
Sunday
Sept. 26, 2021
1-3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Coffey Funeral Home
91 North Broadway
Tarrytown, N.Y. 10591
FUNERAL MASS
Monday
Sept. 27, 2021
10 a.m.
St. Teresa of Avila Church
130 Beekman Avenue
Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. 10591
