Roberto Gabarro, 84

September 22, 2021

Roberto Gabarro, a longtime Sleepy Hollow resident, died Sept. 18, 2021, at the age of 84. Roberto was born in Cuba on Feb. 14, 1937, and he was the son of Robustiano and Maria Torres Gabarro.

Roberto came to Tarrytown where he joined many of his fellow countrymen fleeing Cuba. He adapted to life in the United States and had a long career working in Kraft General Foods in Tarrytown.

Roberto is survived bu his wife Aida (Padilla), his son Roberto and his daughter Aida. He is also survived by his grandson Vincent Vorillas. He was predeceased by his only sister, Hayde.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-3:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be on Monday at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

VISITATION



1-3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Coffey Funeral Home

91 North Broadway

Tarrytown, N.Y. 10591

FUNERAL MASS



10 a.m.

St. Teresa of Avila Church

130 Beekman Avenue

Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. 10591

