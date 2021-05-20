Obituaries
Tarrytown News

Robert Rachlin, 96

May 20, 2021

By Linda Viertel–

Robert Rachlin, a 62-year resident of Gracemere in Tarrytown, died April 25. He was 96.

Born in the Bronx in 1925, he was raised poor in the Depression and moved every six months for rent concessions. By age 13, when he was already six feet tall, he demonstrated such a love and proficiency for music that his parents got him a piano and lessons. At age 16 he quit lessons when his teacher gave him a Bach two-part invention to practice and discovered that Bob could not read music: he had practiced every piece for almost three years by ear! He formed a band and played weddings, bar mitzvahs, and parties, which served him well financially right into the early years of marriage.

Having met Pearl Sherman in Liberty, NY, he knew instantly he would marry her and did so after the war, where he served in the 84th Infantry Division of the Army. He landed in Normandy two weeks after D-Day (July 1943) and fought through France and into Germany as a land-mine layer and clearer, ultimately freeing a Nazi work camp, at which point he was honorably discharged (March 1946). He then traveled with an army band through Europe before returning home.

Married in June 1948, Bob and Pearl raised three children in the West Hempstead home that his in-laws bought them as a wedding present until 1959 when they moved to their home in Tarrytown, having by then built a successful career in the life insurance business. Over the course of that career, he became one of the leading life insurance professionals in NY, fully retiring in December 1999 after taking a month off when he was 73 to spend in Nepal, trekking to 18,400 feet without oxygen. He purchased a home in Southern Vermont with 10 acres in 1969, extensively renovated it and making it into a wonderful family vacation home, where he and Pearl spent many weekends and vacations with children, grandchildren (8) and even some great-grandchildren (now 12) before they could no longer travel there.

Bob enjoyed playing the piano for young and old at the JCC, Warner Library and in his home well into his 90’s. As a WWII veteran he was selected to take the Westchester Honor Flight to visit the WWII Memorial in D.C., where he was honored for his service.

