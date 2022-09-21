Obituaries Robert Kenneth Margotta Published 10 mins ago10 mins ago September 21, 2022 On September 16th, 2022 Robert Kenneth Margotta, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at home in North Tarrytown, NY. The son of Angelo and Frances (née Russo) Margotta, was born August 22, 1932 in Yonkers, New York. A loving brother, uncle, godfather, and friend of many who is survived by his younger brother, Raymond, sister-in-law Flavia (née Tedesco), their four children and many cousins. From his niece and nephews, come many grandnieces and nephews who will bring life to the memory of the late Robert Margotta. Bobby, as he was more affectionately known or just Uncle Bob, was a man of many memories. Living most of his life in North Tarrytown, now Sleepy Hollow, Bobby worked for the highway department and as a Looper at the Westchester country club where he caddied for many celebrities including Jackie Gleason. Uncle Bob was a descendant of celebrity as his Grandfather was the infamous Pasqualie (Patsy) Margotta, known throughout Irvington and the Tarrytowns. There was not a moment he experienced that could slip his mind, whether this be the score of a beloved Bears game, anniversary or the birthday of his extended family. Bobby was a man who kept his family history alive through his memory, and now his family will follow in his path by passing his knowledge on to their children. As a descendant of a family who emigrated from Avellino, Italy, there wasn’t an Italian meal that Bobby did not enjoy. His family remembers how Bobby affectionately laughed at his own jokes, recited many a lost memory, or how he adored his sister in law’s cooking, and always loved scrambled eggs at any time of the day. With his passing Bobby takes with him a small piece of joy that will never be replaced, he takes with him pieces of history that will never be remembered. But as much as the community will lose, what they will gain by the love he left will encompass that loss by infinite measure. Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Saturday, September 24 from 9-11 am. Graveside service and interment will follow in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.Advertisement Read or leave a comment on this story... Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Rock Around the Park September 20, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— In addition to pandemic-induced pent-up demand for a good old-fashioned outdoor party, Irvington this year has a... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Using Restaurant Management Skills for Ukrainian Refugees September 20, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- With the war in Ukraine continuing to wreak havoc, veteran restaurateur Mark Maynard sought to pitch in... Read More Environmental News An EV Road Trip: Planning for the Long Run September 20, 2022 By Dean Gallea, TEAC Co-Chair-- In late August, I drove my Tesla Model Y from Tarrytown to visit family and... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsHistoric Rivertowns Dobbs Ferry’s Zion Episcopal Church Now Listed on the National Register of Historic Places September 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Sunday, September 18th was officially proclaimed Zion Episcopal Church Day, not only by Village of Dobbs Ferry... Read More Arts & EntertainmentUncategorized Irvington Theater Continues Fall Family Tradition with Under-the-Stars Screening of Disney/Pixar’s “Coco” September 19, 2022 After a sold-out screening of Hocus Pocus last year, Irvington Theater (IT) is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the... Read More Arts & Entertainment Ballet Hispánico is Coming to Tarrytown September 17, 2022 For more than 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been a symbol and projection of Latinx culture in the United States.... Read More Historic RivertownsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Latimer, Rose to be Honored by The Historical Society September 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Richard Rose will both be honored by The Historical Society at... Read More Arts & Entertainment Fantastic Fall Offerings at the JBFC September 13, 2022 Fall in Love with this Season’s Fantastic Films and Events at the Jacob Burns Film Center The JBFC’s compelling... Read More Community News Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester September 10, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— They went off sometime after 7:00 a.m., jumping off the Nyack Marina pier in four flights, beginning... Read More Historic RivertownsIrvington News Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll September 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Honored in books, films and murals, Irvington’s own Madam C.J. Walker has now been selected by toymaker... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint