Obituaries

Robert Kenneth Margotta

September 21, 2022

On September 16th, 2022 Robert Kenneth Margotta, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at home in North Tarrytown, NY.  The son of Angelo and Frances (née Russo) Margotta, was born August 22, 1932 in Yonkers, New York.  A loving brother, uncle, godfather, and friend of many who is survived by his younger brother, Raymond, sister-in-law Flavia (née Tedesco), their four children and many cousins. From his niece and nephews, come many grandnieces and nephews who will bring life to the memory of the late Robert Margotta.  Bobby, as he was more affectionately known or just Uncle Bob, was a man of many memories.  Living most of his life in North Tarrytown, now Sleepy Hollow, Bobby worked for the highway department and as a Looper at the Westchester country club where he caddied for many celebrities including Jackie Gleason. Uncle Bob was a descendant of celebrity as his Grandfather was the infamous Pasqualie (Patsy) Margotta, known throughout Irvington and the Tarrytowns.

There was not a moment he experienced that could slip his mind, whether this be the score of a beloved Bears game, anniversary or the birthday of his extended family. Bobby was a man who kept his family history alive through his memory, and now his family will follow in his path by passing his knowledge on to their children. As a descendant of a family who emigrated from Avellino, Italy, there wasn’t an Italian meal that Bobby did not enjoy. His family remembers how Bobby affectionately laughed at his own jokes, recited many a lost memory, or how he adored his sister in law’s cooking, and always loved scrambled eggs at any time of the day. With his passing Bobby takes with him a small piece of joy that will never be replaced, he takes with him pieces of history that will never be remembered. But as much as the community will lose, what they will gain by the love he left will encompass that loss by infinite measure. 

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Saturday, September 24 from 9-11 am. Graveside service and interment will follow in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

