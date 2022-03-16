March 15, 2022

Robert Goldstein, better known as “Goldie”, passed away on March 3rd, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Born October 25th, 1944 to Elizabeth and Nathan in Bronx, NY, Goldie quickly moved to Tarrytown and planted his life. Along with being a professional Fire Safety Director for Sarah Lawrence College, Goldie spent more than 55 years of his life doing what he loved to do most – helping others and having fun doing it. Goldie was a 9-time Ex-Captain from Engine 77 of the Tarrytown Fire Department and a longtime Department Safety Officer. No matter the time or day, you could find Goldie responding to hundreds of emergencies within the village every year.

When Goldie was not with the Fire Department, he was officiating local youth sports. In fact, if you or your children have played basketball, football, or baseball in the past 35+ years in Westchester, you have either laughed with Goldie or yelled at him on the court or field. A past President of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Goldie truly loved being on the court in the action.

Goldie also enjoyed taking on other community activities. After recognizing a need for a travel baseball program in the area, Goldie founded the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Hawks baseball team. His passion for the game combined with his drive to help others created a fun and safe place for hundreds of players from the area.

Predeceased by his loving wife, Kathie, Goldie passed peacefully just the way he wanted to – in his own home at an age that meant a lot to him, 77. Goldie is survived by his children, Adam, Nicole, David (Teresa), and Alicia. He also deeply loved his grandchildren, Ashton, Connor, Peyton, Aiden, Michael, and Matthew.