Robert Butkovich, 76

December 27, 2020

Robert J. Butkovich, a resident of Tarrytown, died December 23. He was 76.

He was born in Tarrytown on May 24, 1944, to Vincent and Rena Helena Monti Butkovich. He attended St. Teresa’s School and Archbishop Stepinac High School. He studied at Cornell University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and later went on to earn a Masters’ of Business Administration from Pace University.

He married Phyllis Cottone and settled in Kinnelon, NJ, where they raised their family. Mr. Butkovich was an active member of both The Lions Club and Knights of Columbus as a Third Degree Knight.

His professional career was in sales and marketing in the food industry. He worked for various industry-leading companies, including Royal Foods International, Grand Union, and Consolidated Biscuit Company.

In retirement, he returned to Tarrytown to care for his mother during her final years.

His wife Phyllis and his four children and their families: Robert, his wife Jennifer and their children Nicholas and Abigail, Christopher his wife Roberta and their children Gianluca and Massimiliano, Daniel his wife Karen and their children Vincent, Leo and Rene, and Lauren Ann and her children Addison and Ashton, survive him. He was predeceased by his brother Vincent.

