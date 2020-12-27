Obituaries
Tarrytown

Robert Butkovich, 76

• Bookmarks: 2

December 27, 2020

Robert J. Butkovich, a resident of Tarrytown, died December 23. He was 76.

He was born in Tarrytown on May 24, 1944, to Vincent and Rena Helena Monti Butkovich. He attended St. Teresa’s School and Archbishop Stepinac High School. He studied at Cornell University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and later went on to earn a Masters’ of Business Administration from Pace University.

He married Phyllis Cottone and settled in Kinnelon, NJ, where they raised their family. Mr. Butkovich was an active member of both The Lions Club and Knights of Columbus as a Third Degree Knight.

His professional career was in sales and marketing in the food industry. He worked for various industry-leading companies, including Royal Foods International, Grand Union, and Consolidated Biscuit Company.

In retirement, he returned to Tarrytown to care for his mother during her final years.

His wife Phyllis and his four children and their families: Robert, his wife Jennifer and their children Nicholas and Abigail, Christopher his wife Roberta and their children Gianluca and Massimiliano, Daniel his wife Karen and their children Vincent, Leo and Rene, and Lauren Ann and her children Addison and Ashton, survive him. He was predeceased by his brother Vincent.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
County Now Providing Real-Time COVID Data for Each Municipality

County Now Providing Real-Time COVID Data for Each Municipality

December 23, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— It’s almost as eye-catching as those yellow maps were, but Westchester County’s new COVID dashboard has the...
Read More
Superintendent Borsari Tests Positive for COVID

Superintendent Borsari Tests Positive for COVID

December 23, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Christopher Borsari, Superintendent of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow School District, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in...
Read More
Strata: A “Make Ahead” Holiday Breakfast Casserole- with Variations

Strata: A “Make Ahead” Holiday Breakfast Casserole- with Variations

December 22, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- The first time friends made me strata for Sunday brunch many years ago, I thought it was...
Read More
COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming

COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming

December 21, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— For those of you who got hooked on those maps of Westchester showing the numbers of coronavirus...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall’s 135th Anniversary is a Lesson in Perseverance

Tarrytown Music Hall’s 135th Anniversary is a Lesson in Perseverance

December 21, 2020
By W.B. King---  What do Miles Davis, Mae West, Taj Mahal, Arlo Guthrie, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley, B.B. King, Joan...
Read More
Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns

Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns

December 21, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- There’s no question that holiday celebrations are compromised this year, but family “pods” can still gather safely,...
Read More
Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781

Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781

December 20, 2020
By Erik Weiselberg, Ph.D.-- Our installments so far have featured native sons and daughters of Westchester County, but during the...
Read More
COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask

COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask

December 19, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Another anxious day passed, as Westchester added 578 new cases and lost six of its citizens to...
Read More
250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge

250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge

December 19, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority announced Friday approximately 250,000 qualified residents of Rockland and Westchester counties...
Read More
End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck

End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck

December 18, 2020
It's been a hard week for Tarrytown's Department of Public Works--for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
16 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *