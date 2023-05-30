Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Community News

Rivertowns Turn Out En Masse to Honor Their Fallen Heroes

• Bookmarks: 4 • Comments: 1

Flags line the walkway to the war memorial in Patriots Park (photo by Laura Seaman)
May 30, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Memorial Day brings out the Small Village in small villages. So it was this last weekend in May as throngs lined the streets of Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, as elsewhere, for commemorative ceremonies and parades. To be sure, the heavy turnout benefitted from crystal clear weather as well as a spreading confidence that the pandemic had finally abated. But there also seemed to be a sense that the renewal of honors bestowed on those who gave their lives over the course of the nation’s 20th and 21st century wars offered a glimmer of hope that a country currently riven by cultural and political quarrels might yet find common ground.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
The Color Guard in Irvington

Each village has its own iconic military standard bearer. Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow share the memory of the late Armando “Chick” Galella, who passed away two years ago at 100. Irvington saluted Jim Brennan, who died in March after serving the village for more than half a century and who presided over Memorial Day rituals as long as anyone could remember. Dobbs Ferry’s representative of men and women in uniform, Bill Florin, survives and was there served on the lawn in front of the high school to serve once again as Master of Ceremonies.

Sailors visiting Dobbs Ferry from Fleet Week

Memorial Day 2023 coincided with the annual U.S. Navy Fleet Week, allowing dozens of active duty sailors and officers to supplement the uniformed veterans at various village events. Dobbs Ferry had the largest contingent among the rivertowns, with sailors and officers from the U.S.S. Wasp and the New York City Naval Reserve Center on hand.

Midway through the ceremony in Irvington, the village fire alarm blared out. With the entire volunteer force lined up in their dress blues across Main Street from the memorial plaza, a collective sense of apprehension emanated from the crowd. Then, half a dozen firefighters broke rank and raced up the hill to a fire truck that was poised to lead the parade. Sirens temporarily drowned out the speakers as the truck pulled out. Less than 15 minutes later, however, the men were back in line. The fire was out. Duty called and was answered.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Rivertowns Turn Out En Masse to Honor Their Fallen Heroes

Rivertowns Turn Out En Masse to Honor Their Fallen Heroes

May 30, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Memorial Day brings out the Small Village in small villages. So it was this last weekend in...
Read More
Adopted 2023-24 Village Budgets Reflect Conservative Planning

Adopted 2023-24 Village Budgets Reflect Conservative Planning

May 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  The 2023-24 budgets recently adopted by local villages reflect a conservative approach to financial planning as revenues...
Read More
Irvington Organist and Choir Master Plays His Last Postlude

Irvington Organist and Choir Master Plays His Last Postlude

May 28, 2023
It was the last time after 55 years that Donald Butt would end a Sunday service at Irvington's Church of...
Read More
Teaching Teachers How to Teach About the Holocaust

Teaching Teachers How to Teach About the Holocaust

May 27, 2023
Irvington-based Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan and the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) announced a new partnership to...
Read More
Irvington Police Respond to Swatting Incident in Village

Irvington Police Respond to Swatting Incident in Village

May 26, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Police notified residents Thursday about a swatting incident that occurred near the lower area of Main...
Read More
Yesterday Arrives in Irvington

Yesterday Arrives in Irvington

May 24, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— She arrived on the back of a giant flatbed truck with its own forklift, necessary to lower...
Read More
Once Again, Scouts Honor Vets

Once Again, Scouts Honor Vets

May 23, 2023
As they have done for six years in advance of Memorial Day, Boy Scout Troop 22 from Tarrytown placed over...
Read More
Regeneron Granted Financial Incentives for Expansion Project

Regeneron Granted Financial Incentives for Expansion Project

May 22, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently gave final approval of financial incentives for the major...
Read More
Golf Clinic in Tarrytown

Golf Clinic in Tarrytown

May 22, 2023
Read More
Earthquake Ripples Through the Rivertowns: Not the First and Probably Not the Last

Earthquake Ripples Through the Rivertowns: Not the First and Probably Not the Last

May 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— According to the U. S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake, centered near the border of Hastings-on-Hudson and...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
46 views
bookmark icon