Rivertowns School Districts Cash in on Federal Rescue Plan Funds

March 18, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Local school districts will be receiving a chunk of the more than $2.5 billion set aside for New York State schools in the federal American Rescue Plan recently signed by President Joe Biden.

“Everyone wants schools to reopen completely and for our children to be able to return to the classroom, but it needs to be done in a way that is safe for students, families, educators, and learning institutions,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY). “COVID brought unprecedented challenges that have cost a year of learning and development for students—challenges disproportionately felt by students of color, students from low-income families, students with disabilities, and more. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make funding for our schools a priority, and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to get upstate students back in school. Help is on the way for upstate New York’s schools put behind the curve by the pandemic.”

“The name American Rescue Plan says it all: This is a real rescue package for K-12 schools across New York as they continue to grapple with needs only exacerbated by this pandemic,” said New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta. “From helping districts preserve existing academic services to getting kids the social-emotional supports they need to providing the funding needed to reopen more classrooms with the right safety measures in place, Sen. Schumer, Congress and the president have delivered for New York students yet again.”

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns is the largest area recipient, on tap to receive $2.78 million.

Greenburgh is slated to get $1,897,000, Dobbs Ferry will receive $1.4 million, and Irvington will garner $524,000.

Under the $1.9 trillion relief package, the funds designated for schools are intended to help fill budget gaps, address learning loss, meet the needs of students with disabilities, assist students experiencing homelessness and provide summer enrichment and afterschool programs.

“The pandemic exacerbated disparities in our schools, and we must ensure that resources and staff are available to help students recover academically and work through mental and emotional health challenges,” said New York State Senator Shelley Mayer (D), Chair of the Senate Education Committee, who represents several municipalities in Westchester.

Share the News!







