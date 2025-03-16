Support our Sponsors
Rivertowns Playhouse Announces 2025 Summer Festival Lineup

March 16, 2025

What the Constitution Means to Me (July 5 – July 27) & Ian McKellen’s Acting Shakespeare(August 2 – August 24)

Rivertowns Playhouse, the professional secular theater company of Irvington Presbyterian Church, proudly presents its fourth annual Summer Festival Season, featuring two acclaimed productions: What the Constitution Means to Me (July 5 – July 27) and Ian McKellen’s Acting Shakespeare (August 2 – August 24).

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Irvington Presbyterian Church’s historic campus, this outdoor theater experience offers audiences thought-provoking, high-quality performances free of charge. Rivertowns Playhouse extends its gratitude to Pastor Blaine Crawford, Emily Villar, the IPC staff, and the IPC Session for their continued support.

What the Constitution Means to Me

A poignant, humorous, and deeply moving one-woman show, What the Constitution Means to Me explores a lifelong relationship with a document that is both inspiring and deeply challenging. This 90-minute theatrical journey brings American history to life in an emotional and thought-provoking way.

  • Playwright: Heidi Schreck
  • Director: Emma Shafer
  • Starring: Rachel Gatewood (SUNY Purchase graduate)
  • Recommended for ages: 14 and up

Performance Schedule

Location: Irvington Presbyterian Church (Subject to change if touring is added)

Performances: July 11 – July 27 at 7:00 PM

Ian McKellen’s Acting Shakespeare

A bold and innovative one-man show, Ian McKellen’s Acting Shakespeare blends stand-up comedy, music, and drama into an unforgettable theatrical experience. Inspired by Ian McKellen’s original Acting Shakespeare, this adaptation incorporates insights from James Shapiro’s Shakespeare in a Divided America and features musical selections from Stephen Sondheim.

With a fusion of comedy, drama, and music reminiscent of Bo Burnham’s Inside and Make Happy, this production reimagines Shakespeare’s legacy through a contemporary lens.

  • Created and written by: Ian McKellen
  • Performed and adapted by: Kamran Saliani (Irvington native)
  • Parody/music contributions: Bo Burnham, Stephen Sondheim
  • Recommended for all ages

Performance Schedule

Location: Rivertowns Playhouse Backlawn Theater at Irvington Presbyterian Church (unless otherwise noted)

Previews: August 2 and 3 at 8:00 PM
Opening Night: August 9 at 8:00 PM
Performances: August 10, 14 (Turnure Park, White Plains), 15, 16, 17, 22, 23
Closing Night: August 24 at 8:00 PM

Free registration coming soon: rivplayhouse.org/onstage

Seating on the back lawn of the Irvington Presbyterian Church

About Rivertowns Playhouse

A Professional, Small-Scale Theater for the People

Inspired by the Small-Scale Agriculture Movement, Rivertowns Playhouse envisions a similar model for American theater—one that prioritizes local artistry over corporate influence. The Playhouse believes that professional, high-quality performing arts should be created by, of, and for the people, ensuring accessibility for all.

By decentralizing the artistic landscape, Rivertowns Playhouse challenges the commercial focus of Broadway and Hollywood, instead fostering community-driven productions that empower both artists and audiences. Through free performances, inclusive workshops, and community engagement initiatives, the Playhouse is dedicated to returning theater to the hands of the people.

Commitment to Accessibility

  • Completely free performances
  • Wheelchair-accessible venues
  • Convenient public transit access via Westchester Bus Bee Line (Routes: 1, 1T, 1W) and Metro-North Hudson Line (Irvington Station)
Read or leave a comment on this story...

