Rivertowns’ Mayors Join in Endorsing ‘Protect the Results’ Declaration

November 3, 2020

By Barrett Seaman—

Not all of them were there in person Tuesday morning, but eight mayors representing villages from Hastings to Ossining endorsed the efforts, both local and national, of the group Protect the Results to persuade voters not to be fooled by efforts to declare victory in the presidential election prematurely but also to be prepared to join in nationwide peaceful demonstrations should that happen.

Hastings-on-Hudson Mayor Nicola Armacost and Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian read a statement signed by themselves and six other mayors: Vincent Rossillo of Dobbs Ferry, Robert Williams of Elmsford, Brian Smith of Irvington, Ken Wray of Sleepy Hollow, Thomas Butler of Tarrytown and Victoria Gearity of Ossining. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner also signed the statement.

County Legislator Mary Jane Shimsky, who joined the event, thanked all the mayors for “standing up for America—not for American democracy, but standing up for America.”

Vice-Chair of the Westchester Board of Legislators Alfreda Williams also spoke as did Supervisor Feiner and newly-elected Westchester County Democratic Party Chair Suzanne Berger. Local activist Kelli Scott spoke on behalf of Irvington Mayor Brian Smith.

“We are proud and encouraged by the unprecedented turnout for early voting,” said Mayor Armacost in reading the first part of the mayors’ statement. “We are also concerned that some in the larger political arena have sought to undermine the democratic process through rhetoric that seeks to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the votes cast prior to election day.”

Protect the Results Rivertowns is a member of Protect The Results, the national non-partisan coalition of nearly 500 groups organizing protests nationwide, if necessary, to insist that all legal votes in the presidential election be counted, including all mail-in ballots. Stu Hackel, spokesperson for the group, said the effort was nonpartisan but made it clear where they expected trouble to come from—if it comes. “In the event that the president, tonight or tomorrow, decides to get a little squirrely on us and declare that he has won, or to throw this into the courts unnecessarily, or wants to stop the vote count from continuing, there will be nearly 500 affiliated groups around the country,” including at Tarrytown’s Patriots Park, to turn out en masse at week’s end.

The event was held at the north end of the parking lot at Greenburgh Town Hall, where regular voting was taking place. Just before noon, there were no lines heading into the polling station, in stark contrast to the long lines that snaked through the lot on each day of the early voting that ended on Sunday. Town Clerk Judith Beville reported that more than 10,000 people voted at the Greenburgh polling site alone during the early voting period that ended Sunday.