Rivertowns Food Market, And the Winners are…

An occasional bout of drizzle was not enough to dampen either enthusiasm or turnout at Saturday’s second annual Rivertowns Food Market at Dobbs Ferry’s Waterfront Park. With plenty of food and drink for all, there were winners everywhere, but two in particular stand out: Late in the day, The Hudson Independent, a media sponsor of the event, announced that Peter Nguyen of Tarrytown had won first prize in the newspaper’s raffle, which was two tickets to the Westchester Dinner Theater in White Plains. Second prize, a $50 gift certificate to GoSu, the Asian Fusion restaurant in Irvington, went to Angela Devlen of Dobbs Ferry.