Rivertowns Fitness Week Offers an Array of Classes at a Discounted Rate

by Katherine Cain –

In an effort to get people excited about exercising and able to easily try out new-to-them fitness classes in the rivertowns and throughout Westchester, the first ever Fitness Week is launching from August 11 – August 18. The event will operate much like Restaurant Week, where for $50 anyone can sign up to receive a punch card that allows you to take five classes from participating studios. As a class at most Westchester studios costs at least $25, the Fitness Week pass offers considerable savings.

Fourteen studios are participating, with offerings ranging from Endless Trail Bikeworx in Dobbs Ferry where the pass allows you to rent a bike to ride outside, Hastings Yoga, Method 10533 in Irvington, ski-inspired workout SHRED Fitness NY in Scarsdale and dance cardio studio 305 Fitness in Ardsley and Dobbs Ferry. The full list of participating studios can be found on the event’s website (bit.ly/rivertownsfitweek) and classes can be booked by getting in touch with each studio directly. Full studio contact details are also available on the site.

The idea for Fitness Week was initially conceived of by Becca Licht, owner of barre3 in Dobbs Ferry, who began reaching out to local fitness studio owners before her own studio even opened this past May.

“I talked to folks who owned similar business, and also who would be reaching similar demographics as mine,” Licht said. “I had the idea in the back of my head that we could collaborate in some way, and thought one thing that could bring all of our businesses together across the rivertowns would be a fitness week.”

Since August is historically a slow time for fitness studios and retail as so many people are on vacation, Licht thought it would be a good way to drum up additional business. True to the nature of the rivertowns, the idea behind Fitness Week is to bring people together.

“The goal is to drive new clients on multiple new businesses in a time that’s traditionally slow. It’s also to show that while we are competing businesses, we also want to share and support each other,” Licht said. “It motivates all of us to work together.”

While Licht spearheaded the idea, she noted that everyone has been helping her to promote Fitness Week. Heather Rhyu, who owns two Club Pilates studios (one in Scarsdale and one in Ardsley, with a third set to open in New Rochelle this fall), has been helping out with branding and marketing. Molly and Tony Canu, owners of The Fit Inn in Tarrytown, which opened in January, were thrilled with the idea. Both have a background in personal training in Manhattan, and have embraced the friendlier, less-competitive business nature in the rivertowns.

“We find that the more you work together with the fitness places around you, the better you do. I think everyone’s studio can complement someone’s workout routine,” Molly Canu said.