Rivertowns Energy Upgrades now Easier with Heat Pump Permit Fee Waivers

March 16, 2022

— By Lily Carey

The Villages of Tarrytown, Irvington and Sleepy Hollow have collaborated to waive project fees for the installation of eco-friendly home heating systems, making it far easier and cheaper for homeowners to lower their carbon footprint.

The three villages passed resolutions to waive building permitting fees in December 2021 in collaboration with the EnergySmart Homes campaign, which helps homeowners in Westchester find ways to fund clean energy upgrades for their home heating systems. The fee waivers will be effective through June 2022.

All three villages said in their resolutions that they aim to “promote the adoption of efficient, electric heat pumps… by reducing the costs associated with such upgrades.”

The recent fee waivers will allow significant savings on the installation of energy-efficient insulation, as well as heat pumps, a type of home heating system that runs on clean energy. For an average heat pump project covering the heating capacity for the entire single family residential home, residents can save an average of $500 in Sleepy Hollow and $945 in Tarrytown in fees associated with permitting. In Irvington, fee waivers range from $700 for heat pumps, plus $50 for the insulation inspection fee waiver.

A typical house uses fossil fuel-based heating systems, such as gas or oil furnaces, that release dangerous pollutants into the air. Households account for some 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the US, according to a CNN article.

EnergySmart Homes connects homeowners with ways to switch to different types of heat pumps that use air circulation or geothermal energy to heat the home.

“Each heat pump can create a different temperature in a different room, and it regulates the temperature easily and intuitively,” said Dave Arons, a Sleepy Hollow resident who recently installed heat pumps in his home. “I knew that air source heat pumps would help us lower our personal carbon footprint and get some energy efficiency as a family.”

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority also offers financing options for these projects, leading to major savings when combined with the recent fee waivers.

These energy systems are especially helpful in older homes, which typically lack proper insulation and use inefficient heating systems. EnergySmart Homes emphasizes that these projects often help owners of historic homes save hundreds on their energy bills by installing a more efficient heating system and using insulation to keep the heat inside.

“We were able to create an environment that not only protects the historic fabric of the building, but makes us a little bit greener,” said Sara Mascia of the Historical Society serving Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

The Historical Society recently installed heat pumps to help regulate the temperature inside its over 150-year-old Jacob Odell House. Mascia emphasized how the system has been transformative for the historic building, and said she “can’t recommend it enough.”

With just four months until the temporary project fee waivers expire, the governments of Tarrytown, Irvington and Sleepy Hollow are encouraging residents to take advantage of lower project prices while they’re available and invest in clean energy systems for their homes. Interested parties can contact EnergySmart Homes, Sustainable Westchester or the Tarrytown Environmental Advocacy Council to get started with their home energy upgrades or to help spread the word about sustainable energy.

Summary of Estimated Waived Permitting Fees*: