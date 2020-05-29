Rivertown School Budgets to be Voted on By Absentee Ballot Only

By Rick Pezzullo

Due to an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, all school budget and Board of Elections votes will be held by absentee ballot only.

Each district will mail a ballot to every qualified voter in their jurisdiction. The ballots must be returned to the district clerk’s office by mail or in person by Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.

Although no final decision has been made, it appears because of time constraints if any budget is voted down school districts will be forced to adopt a contingency budget for the 2020-21 school year, which would result in significant reductions.The following is a summary of the school budgets being proposed in four local rivertown districts:

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow

The $81,556,366 budget in the Tarrytown School District increases spending by 3.2% from this year. The projected tax increases are 2.98% for residents in the Town of Mount Pleasant and 1.53% for residents in the Town of Greenburgh. Also on the ballot is a $650,000 bus proposition that over two years would fund the purchase of three 66-passenger buses and four 30-passenger vans.

Irvington

The $64,556,500 budget in the Irvington School District increases spending by 2.55%. The projected tax hike is 3.37%, the largest since the 2015-16 school year.

If defeated, school officials have stated $524,163 would have to be cut .“This year, the board and administration has limited the number of new considerations and reduced certain expenses to maintain flexibility given the budget uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Board of Education President Brian Friedman stated in a district newsletter. “As a result, the proposed 2020-21 budget limits new hires to an additional social worker and a part-time security consultant, on which we expect to receive aid.”

Dobbs Ferry

The $47 million budget in the Dobbs Ferry School District increases spending by 1.25%. The projected tax levy is 3.87%.The Board of Education and administration agreed to delay or not fill open positions, along with non-essential maintenance and facilities projects; reduce contract custodial and security staffing at night; and freeze all spending not essential to education or the safety and security of students, personnel and facilities projects.

If the budget fails, $901,000 would have to be cut .“Our district administration continues to rise to the occasion and has cut costs, while maintaining the highest quality instructional projects for our students,” Board of Education President Shannon Johnson stated in a district newsletter.

Pocantico Hills

The $31 million budget in the Pocantico Hills School District increases spending by 1% and keeps property taxes flat. Also on the ballot is a $1.73 million proposition to replace and reconstruct existing tennis courts and replace a diesel generator in the district building. Authorization from voters would simply transfer funds from the district’s General Fund to the Capital Fund.