Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time

The 150th FASNY firemen's parade (photo by Sunny McLean)
August 16, 2022

Fire trucks and the men and women who work them from more than 40 departments all over the Hudson Valley gathered in Tarrytown on Saturday, August 13th for the 150th anniversary of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. Vehicles ranging from a water pump from the 1880s to the most modern equipment available.

The parade, held under clear skies, was captured by videographer Sunny McLean

2022-8-13 Tarrytown Firemens' Parade

 FASNY 150TH ANNIVERSARY  DRESS PARADE SATURDAY, AUGUST 13, 2022

Participating units:

ESCORT DIVISION

 E-1   Athens Fire Dept.

E-2   Sleepy Hollow Fire Dept.

E-3   Selden Fire Dept.

E-4   Irvington Fire Dept.

E-5   Spring Valley Fire Dept.

E-6   Nyack Fire Dept. (Orangetown Fire Co.)

E-7   Rescue 343

E-8   NYS Drill Team Assoc.

 

1st DIVISION

 Rapids Vol. Fire Co.

Wrights Corners Fire Co.

1-3 Hastings on Hudson Fire Dept.

1-4   Alpertson Fire Dept.

1-5   Verplanck Fire Dept.

1-6   Stillwater Fire Dept.

1-7   Napanoch Fire Dept.

1-8  Monroe County VFA

 

2nd DIVISION

  East Greenbush Fire Dept.

Nanuet Fire Dept.

Oceanside Fire Dept.

 West Harrison Fire Dept.

New City Fire Dept

Mill Plain Fire Dept.

Thornwood Fire Dept.

Washington Depot Fire

Oriskany Fire Dept.            

 

 

3rd DIVISION

 3-1  Montrose Fire Dept.

3-2  Buchanan Fire Dept.

3-3  Central Nyack Fire Dept.

3-4  Mamaroneck Village Fire Dept.

3-5  Old Forge Fire Dept.

3-6  Mohegan Lake Fire Dept.

3-7  Port Chester Fire Dept.

3-8  Pocantico Hills / Archville Fire Depts.

3-9  Broad Channel Fire Dept.

 

 

4TH DIVISION

 4-1 Ossining Fire Dept.

4-2  Westmoreland Fire Dept.

4-3  Millwood Fire Dept.

4-4  Briarcliff Manor Fire Dept.

4-5  Mahopac Fire Dept.

4-6  L.I. Fire Dist. Legislation Comm.

4-7  South Hampton Fire Dept.

4-8  Valhalla Fire Dept.

 4-9   Peekskill VAC

