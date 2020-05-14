Rivertown Active Cases Fall Dramatically

Ten days ago, there were 183 active cases of COVID-19 spread through the four rivertown villages. At mid-month, that aggregate figure had fallen to 102, with Irvington reporting only two active cases.

In addition, “the number of fatalities has been dropping dramatically night after night after night, which is encouraging to see,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer during his daily COVID-19 briefing. A 14-day steady decline in deaths, averaged over three-day increments, is one of the two criteria Westchester’s Mid-Hudson region has yet to attain on order to qualify for reopening.