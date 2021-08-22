Arts & Entertainment News & Events River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “The Green Plays Project” on Sept. 25 in Pierson Park Published 17 hours ago17h ago • Bookmarks: 5 River's Edge Theatre Co. will present "The Green Plays Project" (five short plays followed by a community discussion on climate change) on September 25th in Tarrytown's Pierson Park. The performance will be preceded by theater workshops for children at 3:00 p.m. August 22, 2021 River’s Edge Theatre Company will present “The Green Plays Project,” an outdoor theater event featuring one-act plays about climate change, on September 25. The performance will be preceded by theatre workshops for kids and followed by a post-show community discussion between the audience, cast, and creative team. The family-friendly event will focus on the subjects of climate change, sustainable living, and positive steps families can take to fight global warming, as well as the psychological effect climate change has on our communities. The featured plays are provided by the Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA) organization, a global participatory project that uses theatre to bring communities together and encourage them to take local and global action on climate. The plays provided by CCTA are free for use and written by playwrights from all over the globe.Advertisement River’s Edge Theatre Company has chosen five plays to feature: “Homosapiens” by Chantal Bilodeau (United States), “The Penguin” by Nicolas Billion (Canada), “The Green New Steal” by Corey Payette (Oji-Cree/Canada), “Lifeday” by Jessica Huang (United States) and “A Window” by Whiti Hereaka (Ngati Tuwaretoa/New Zealand). Jessica Irons, artistic director of Theater O in Ossining will be directing, and local actors Sweta Keswani, Don Creedon, Emily Dziak, and Julia Schoenberg will be performing. Meghan Covington, artistic director of River’s Edge Theatre Company, will be teaching the pre-show theatre workshops. River’s Edge Theatre Company co-founder and artistic director, Meghan Covington “The Green Plays Project” will take place on the stage at Pierson Park in Tarrytown (238 West Main Street) on September 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with the pre-show workshops beginning at 3:00 p.m. The show is recommended for children over six and adults. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish and must be reserved in advance by visiting www.riversedgetheatre.com. The project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by ArtsWestchester. River’s Edge Theatre Company “invites theatergoers to step to the outer limits of their comfort zone as we shed light on some of society’s most pressing issues.” The Company’s current production, “Five Spoons,” will be presented via Zoom on August 27 at 7:00 p.m. and on August 29 at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. (two shows). Aug. 27 & 29 on Zoom “Five Spoons” (a Happy Theatre production) is a uniquely interactive, community-building theater piece for adults and children alike. Created by the devising team of Natasha Mirny and Tia Shearer Bassett, the piece combines clowning, object puppetry, meditation and physical theatre (all through Zoom!) to guide viewers through an experience based on a Hindu parable of the Powers of Life. Ticket costs are pay-what-you-wish, and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to Family-to-Family. 