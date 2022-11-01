Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

November 1, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray cut a ribbon, ceremoniously opening the penultimate phase of this village’s portion of the RiverWalk that will one day stretch from Yonkers to the Putnam County line.

When completed, the broad esplanade, with its patterned stone pathways wending through pristine lawns, “eco gardens,” sculpted stone and wooden benches, will stretch from River Street on the southern end all the way to Kingsland Point Park.

Advertisement

The speaker list at the event included Stewart-Cousins and Wray, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and representatives from the private companies responsible for the design and construction of the mixed-use project that will eventually expand the village by 1,177 housing units.

L to R: Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray; Westchester County Legislator Margaret A. Cunzio; Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) Managing Partner Peter Chavkin; NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins; PCD Development Managing Partner Jon Stein, NYS Assemblymember Thomas Abinanti; Westchester County Executive George Latimer. Photo: Margaret Fox Photography.

The theme of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, however, was not the housing or expansion but rather the accessibility of the riverfront to the public. It was not true, said Mayor Wray, that this project was “reclaiming” the riverfront. At first the homeland of the Lenape tribe, then a plantation where enslaved people toiled, then the site of two auto plants, the last of which was GM’s giant assembly plant, the site was built largely on landfill. Said Wray: “It was never even land. You’re not getting it back; you’re getting it.”

What the public will also be getting sometime in the next year to 18 months will be a 16-acre park on the north end of the RiverWalk, adjacent to Kingsland Point, care of the Edge-on-Hudson developers. As part of the $2 million cost of the project, the state’s Empire Development Fund kicked in $500,000, thanks in large part to Andrea Stewart-Cousins. And Westchester County is ponying up $3.5 million to refurbish the Tarrytown lighthouse that sits at the westernmost point of the property. Nearby, with the approval of the Army Corp of Engineers, recreational piers will be available for fishing and boat dockage. Each of the speakers stressed the public/private partnership that underpins the project.

Meanwhile, edifices continue to sprout up. In September, developers broke ground on The Daymark, which will be home to 100 luxury condominiums adjacent to the riverfront promenade. These one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment, as well as townhomes, will be set amongst landscaped courtyards and a variety of private outdoor spaces. Adjoining the living space will be more than 9,000 square feet of retail space, including a waterfront restaurant, and a 140-room boutique hotel.

Shoppers from both Edge-on-Hudson homes and elsewhere in the community will have access to a DeCicco & Sons food market. The complex will also contain 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, yet to be built.

Currently, the most conspicuous piece of the Edge complex is the massive 246-unit Northlight building with studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments, 150 of which were occupied as of early October.

Read or leave a comment on this story...



