RiverArts To Present Ballet Hispánico at Tarrytown Music Hall on October 1st

July 28, 2022

The Tarrytown Music Hall will share its space with RiverArts on Saturday, October 1, 2022 to present a special evening of dance performed by Ballet Hispánico from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy — and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States, and one of America’s cultural treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences.

The evening will comprise an exciting program of three exhilarating dances to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Advertisement

Premier ticket holders will enjoy the best seats in the house as well as an after-party offering light refreshments and salsa dancing following the concert — with the dancers from Ballet Hispánico .

National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970, at the height of the post-war civil rights movements. From its inception Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown Latinx youth and families seeking artistic place and cultural sanctuary. By providing the space for Latinx dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispánico uplifted marginalized emerging and working artists, which combined with the training, authenticity of voice, and power of representation, fueled the organization’s roots and trajectory.

In 2009, Ballet Hispánico welcomed Eduardo Vilaro as its Artistic Director, ushering in a new era by inserting fresh energy to the company’s founding values and leading Ballet Hispánico into an artistically vibrant future. Today, Ballet Hispánico’s New York City headquarters house a School of Dance and state-of-the-art dance studios for its programs and the arts community. From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based performing arts troupe, for fifty years Ballet Hispánico has stood as a catalyst for social change.

Ballet Hispánico provides the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. Ballet Hispánico has developed a robust public presence across its three main programs: its Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships.

Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement efforts Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies underrepresented voices in the field. For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and oppressed. As it looks to the next fifty years and beyond, Ballet Hispánico seeks to empower, and give agency to, the Latinx experience and those individuals within it.

For tickets to the October 1st performance, visit: https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=2617

For over half a century, RiverArts has connected performers, musicians, and art-makers with Rivertowns audiences, believing in the power of art to express, transform, and bring joy to our lives and our community.

RiverArts serves artists and arts lovers of all ages. Signature programs include large, multi-village events like the annual Music Tour and Studio Tour, both free to the public. RiverArts offers a dynamic education program for students of music, art and dance with world-class professional instructors at affordable prices. Hosting numerous conversations, concerts, and gatherings that invite audiences to engage directly with award-winning artists, writers, dancers, directors, and musicians, RiverArts strives to make the arts a vital and accessible part of everyday life in our community.

Built in 1885, the Tarrytown Music Hall is listed on the National Register for Historic Places. Its mission is three-fold: to present diverse and relevant programming in music, theater, dance, and film for the enrichment of the tri-state community; to promote arts education through classes, partnerships, performing opportunities, and residencies; and to preserve and restore the historic Music Hall so that it may continue to be a vibrant performing arts center and catalyst for sustainable economic development in our area.

The Tarrytown Music Hall is located at 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, New York 10591. To reach the box office, call (914) 631-3390.

Help Keep Journalism Independent

Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...