RiverArts Presents Internationally Acclaimed Dancers September 20

by James Miranda –

Dancing sensations Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss’s innovative, percussive talents will be on full display at the Irvington Theater on Friday, September 20 at 8 p.m.

The performance will be an intimate duet between Teicher and Gareiss, hosted by RiverArts — a performing arts organization based in Hastings-On-Hudson that celebrates and cultivates the arts in the rivertowns through year-round programs and events.

Both will perform percussively, meaning they will use their bodies and other tools, such as tap shoes or what is on stage, to create the music and ambiance of the event. There will be some singing and vocals too, according to RiverArts Executive Director, Doug Coe.

A Q&A session will follow the performance during which Teicher and Gareiss will share their creative processes and allow the audience to delve into their minds.

“Nic and I are kindred spirits,” Teicher said in a statement. “Though we work in different cultural traditions, we have more similarities than differences. We bring out unique elements of each other’s work — and sharing the stage with him is pure joy.”

Collectively, the two focus on different genres including tap dance, Irish step dance, lindy hop, and Appalachian clogging, and are known for pushing the boundaries of their craft.

Teicher was deemed a tap prodigy by The New York Times when, at 17 years old, he won the Bessie Award, the New York Dance and Performance Award named for Bessie Shonberg, an influential modern dance teacher. Since then, he’s performed in venues such as the Guggenheim and New York City Center, been featured in magazines such as The New Yorker and Vogue, and formed his own dance organization, CT&CO.

Similarly, Gareiss is recognized by media, including The Boston Herald and Irish Times as a highly-touted dancer, musician and dance researcher. He has created and performed percussive dance pieces and evening-long duets titled “Mice Will Play” for the 75th birthday of composer Steve Reich in 2011 and for the 2013 Dublin Fringe Festival. His M.A. in Ethnochoreology — the study of different world dance cultures and understanding them through different disciplines like anthropology — has differentiated him amongst performers.

“They’re completely authentic to just how they can create something in the room that they’re in,” said Maxine Sherman, RiverArts’ curator and Artistic Director of Dance. “It’s not like music is on and they’re copying the music; they’re actually creating something from their bodies from their internal landscape up. When people think of tap, they think of Broadway. That’s not all that tap is.”

Teicher and Gareiss’s hour-long performance will be the first of RiverArts’ 2019-2020 season. Upcoming highlights include the annual Studio Tour (April 25 and 26, 2020) and Music Tour (June 6, 2020).

“Caleb as a tap dancer is constantly pushing the boundaries of tap dance. Nic brings traditional step dance techniques from all over the world, some of which are ancestors of American tap dance,” Coe said. “Tap dance grew out of these older traditions. The evening is a duet of two performers exchanging what they do best with each other. This exchange influences each of their performances as the evening proceeds. We are very excited to offer this event right here in the rivertowns. Caleb Teicher’s ‘star is ascending’ so rapidly that we would never be able to present him here a year from now.”

