RiverArts Presents Annual Music Tour Throughout Rivertowns June 4, Noon to 9 pm

June 2, 2022
This Saturday, June 4, rivertowns residents and visitors will be treated to a day of free local music performances throughout Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, and Tarrytown when RiverArts presents its 7th Annual RiverArts Music Tour.
Music Tour performers range from Grammy Award-winning international artists to talented high school students, comprising an array of genres including folk, rock, flamenco, alternative, funk, classical, jazz, country, and world music.
Forty-minute performances will begin every hour on the hour at each location beginning at noon and continuing until 9:00 p.m.
The tour, which is free to the public, includes 71 acts, 32 locations, and 270 musicians. Audience members can look forward to being serenaded from daytime into evening, and are welcome to set up picnics under the stars at the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Stage from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. (where there will be free parking) and enjoy performances featuring:
This year’s Music Tour artists are listed below. Click on the name of each artist for more information including performance times and locations.
Performing original music, from acoustic to rock, Steve Addabbo is a Grammy-winning producer, musician, writer, recording engineer and owner of Shelter Island Sound Recording studio in New York City. His production and engineering work on Suzanne Vega’s first two albums set a new standard for the singer songwriter genre. Suzanne’s second album, with the worldwide hits “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner” went multiplatinum. Steve also co-produced Shawn Colvin’s Grammy Award winning debut album, “Steady On.”
Adam Hart, Music Tour Producer, will lead a minimally structured jam session. All levels and all acoustic instruments welcome. Park at the Lenoir Nature Center at the Dudley Street entrance on the border of Yonkers. Walk the paved path past the nature center up the small hill to the shaded Gazebo. Five people at a time will be allowed in the Gazebo, the rest can gather around the perimeter.
Original post punk music. Greg, Guitar, Vocals: Jules, Drums, Vocals; Paddy, Guitar, Vocals; Julie, Bass.
The Arrhythmics is a 10-piece pop/rock group that plays a mix of favorite covers mostly from the 60s-80s including R&B, Pop and Rock. From Van Morrison to Amy Winehouse to Talking Heads.
Avalanche at Dawn plays folk-pop, rock, Americana, piano ballads–rich in vocal harmonies, a solid beat and tuneful melodies. They recently released their second CD, Daylight, and are now back in the studio recording their third album. Band members bring diverse musical and songwriting influences–rock, pop, soul, jazz, the Great American Songbook– to their distinctive sound.
Featuring the music of Guy Klucevsek and, of course, Johann Sebastian Bach, Bachtopus is an accordion ensemble based in New York City that performs music by Bach and contemporary composers. The ensemble was born out of a fruitful musical duet between Robert Duncan and Mayumi Miyaoka. Denise Koncelik and Peter Flint, who were members of the Brooklyn Accordion Club, joined the duet to play Bach’s organ music. The group soon shifted to become one of the few accordion ensembles in the United States that focuses on new music. Having established a large repertoire in just a few years, Bachtopus seeks to play more original compositions, commissioned works, and contemporary music that is interesting, accessible, and grounded in traditional folk music.
Rock classics featuring Rob Segall – lead vocals, Tony Michellini – guitar, Anthony Giaccio – keyboard, Bruce Danziger – guitar, Doug Hornyak – bass, Pat Murray – drums.
Original music with great storytelling led by James G Barry, the band is based in Brooklyn New York. Over the lockdown, James and his bandmate David B Wilson started writing and releasing music based on jams while playing in public parks. “Scrantonia” is an epic polka-rock-jam-opus followed by “14.7lbf/sqin” that celebrates the bitter sweet feeling of getting to play again after the lockdown. They throw covers into the mix that range from Morphine to Johnny Cash to The Dead Kennedys.
Two sets of original psychedelic rock featuring Hyram Stephens-guitar, Joe Rubin-guitar, Dave Fischer-bass, Graham Gnalle-drums, Todd Nocera-keys.
Original music with an acoustic pop sound, Ella Blicker is a 22-year-old singer, songwriter, violinist, and guitarist. Ella began classical violin training at just three years old, while picking up guitar, piano, and drums along the way. Shea mastered precision and technicality at the Manhattan School of Music Pre-college. In 2021, Ella graduated from Macaulay Honors College at Hunter College with a double major in Music and Biology. She now merges her creative and analytical skills with her love for writing pop, neo-soul melodies to create an acoustic, grounded sound. Many of her original songs are about what it’s like living in New York City, growing up, falling in love, and more. Ella’s most recent single “Owe it All” is now out on all streaming services.
Blues, Classic Rock and originals. Erik Blicker is an avid fan and performer of American blues and rock music. Inspired by the British greats. Residencies in New York City have proved a fertile ground to collaborate with some of the greatest blues and jazz musicians in the city.
Good-time duo blends stories with original and cover tunes. Country/blues/rock. Polka by request. Bone Doctor is an acoustic rock duo with a 70’s country/blues flavor that has been entertaining audiences across New York State since 2015. Living 5 hours apart, the sax/guitar duo rehearses regularly at rest areas and truck stops halfway between their homes. Bone Bayse combines his Adirondacks sound with Hastings’ Ken Baum to provide a good-time, foot-tapping, story-telling musical experience.
“Bruce T Carroll’s music is a sort of Tom Waits-meets-William Shakespeare exploration of American life and times, with a healthy dose of political activism thrown in…”
Brian Conigliaro is a musician, guitar/harmonica player, vocalist, composer and voice-over artist. He is a stylist and performer steeped in the Jazz Blues tradition with diverse influences including Latin Jazz, Folk, Rock and acoustic guitar. Brian creates heartfelt, soulful sounds whether rendering an original piece or arranging and styling a classic. He has performed or recorded with Gerry Mulligan, Dizzie Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Ray Charles, Eubie Blake, Snoop Dog, Nancy Wilson, Jackie Paris, Lou Rawls, Daniel Ponce, Frank Gambale, Barbara McNair, Gregory Hines, Freddie Prince, Al Wilson, Chuck Negron (of Three Dog Night), Spencer Davis, The Tokens, Mickey Dolenz, Mary Wells, Bobby Day, Fred Travelena, Lissette, Tiny Tim, The Uptown Horns, Sue Raney, and Pattie Lupone.
Loungey glitchy lofi house; daft Punk meets late 90s Warp Records. Company Dumps is an electronic music collective based out of King Killer Studios in Brooklyn featuring King Killer owner Dave Bunting alongside long-time collaborators Joe Pepitone and Ian Elkind. The group has been multi-tracking live daw-less synth and drum machine jams since 2018, sometimes releasing poppier distillations of these songs as Co_du. They will be performing songs from their debut record *We Just Work Here* intermingled with some funky improvised synth and drum machine jams that will keep your toes tapping!
Melodic, literate rock and Americana for the underdog. Songs of beauty and struggle inspired by a career helping people in the Bronx.
Soulful Americana Country Rock led by Miyuki Furtado (guitar, drums), featuring Patrick Harmon (guitar), Matt Svigals (bass), and John Malone (drums). A self-described musical omnivore, Furtado grew up in Hawaii, where country, reggae, and hip-hop were popular, shaping his tastes and defining his style in the early aughts of his life. “Writing music to me is like exercise – you have to do it every day, whenever you can, and you just have to keep doing it. I think that’s the most important part of writing of any kind,” says Furtado.
Dog Years plays classic rock from the 1960s to the 2000s. The band has played around Westchester and Connecticut and is also working on some originals.
Frederick Draper today has enjoyed an active performance schedule in the New York area, performing classical and Spanish guitar selections. Venues have included the Frick Museum, the Hammond Museum, and Caramoor’s “Performer’s Showcase” and “Mediterranean Afternoons.” Fred attended the San Francisco Conservatory and concurrently taught at the Music and Arts Institute as Associate Teacher to José Rey de la Torre, with whom he studied for many years. He participated in Andrés Segovia’s 1966 master class in North Carolina, moved to New York in 1972, and gave a critically acclaimed debut at Carnegie Recital Hall in 1976. He has been featured on radio and television, has written for the prestigious Guitar Review, and has been a judge for The Performers of Connecticut competition.
Kofi is an internationally known master drummer. He has played with Baba Olatunje, Mickey Hart, Baba Camara, Sikiru and Giovanni to mention a few. Kofi will teach techniques of low bass, high tone, slap which lead into Kpanlogo rhythm, originally from the Ga tribe of Ghana . Participants will experience polyrhythm in drumming, voice, and movement and fun, ending with a free form improvisation. Open to all levels. Bring a chair and your drum.
Jazz Nonet: Trumpet, Trombone, Alto, Tenor and Bari Sax, Piano, Guitar and Bass and Drums.
Indie rock with a hippie punk vibe. Original music. Featuring Jason Valdina, bass, vocals; Rich Garber, guitar, vocals; Peter Gaito, drums; Dan Wrzesinski, guitar, vocals, drums.
Playing new and old jazz standards, Exit 12 is an eclectic jazz quintet based in Hastings-on-Hudson: Glenn Babakian plays trombone in jazz and classical venues. David Hamburger’s played bass and toured with NYC rock bands throughout the 1980s and ‘90s. Mark Kaufman plays jazz, R&B and Jewish music on saxophones, clarinet and bass clarinet. Bill Reeve has played drums with many of the great names in jazz. Sometimes raucous, often joyful, always new.
Featuring Dad Rock Mixed With Mom Pop, Five More Minutes is a band born of the pandemic era, creating original music and inspired by grunge, punk, new wave, classic rock, electronic, jazz, and pretty much everything in between. We started out by playing covers in the garage and we still throw a few in here and there. Three band members hail from Ardsley and two from Hastings.
Singer/songwriter Brian Gelfand performs thoughtful pop songs with intricate piano settings, both covers and originals.
Featuring backyard Stage Stomp n’ Twang, formed high up on a hill in Dobbs Ferry, New York in 2007, Greetings From Anywhere mashes folk, blues, bluegrass and country into a unique roots-rock hybrid, performing with the gritty, impromptu abandon of a good-old-time garage band. Veterans of the New York City and Hudson Valley club, pub and festival circuit, Greetings From Anywhere features a wide array of original songs alongside select feel-good covers.
Original music with a rock and country feel played by talented rivertowns musicians. Featuring Anthony Giaccio, Vocals/Acoustic Guitar; Brad Scheller, Bass; Ray Paquette, Drums; Jeff Schoen, Keyboards; Tony Michelini,Lead Guitar; Nancy Paquette, Vocals; Josephine Fraietta, Vocals.
Featuring original acoustic psychedelic folk music, Grand Honey is a folk-rock band from Massachusetts. Formed in 2019 by long-time collaborators Matt Emmer, Jeremy Levine, and Joel Mongeon, the band combines thoughtful songwriting and a deep background in both traditional and experimental folk music with touches of psychedelic improvisation. Grand Honey released their debut album, Canopy, in October 2021 and are currently working on their next record.
Erik Blicker is an avid fan and performer of american blues and rock music. Inspired by the british greats. Residencies in New York City have proved a fertile ground to collaborate with some of the greatest blues and jazz musicians in the city.
Singer-songwriter who refuses to commit to a single genre, Ursula Hansberry is an emerging Americana singer-songwriter from Dobbs Ferry. She has been performing her original music throughout the Rivertowns over the past several years. Her influences range from Dave Matthews to Ryan Bingham to Tracy Chapman.
Performances, 3 pm-7 pm, Reynolds Field, Hastings. 3 pm: Edge of Breakdown, Adam Galland from Dobbs Ferry High School. 4 pm: Jasper Zimmerman and Emma Nathensen/William Muller. 5 pm: Ariela and Sofia Eliasi, Celia Silverstein and Luca Dimnet. 6 pm: Shakedown. This venue is Not ADA Accessible.
Original compositions performed on a modular synthesizer. Jon Hatch is a New York musician, songwriter, performer and composer currently focusing on electronic music featuring modular synthesis. Jon’s music ranges from ambient drones to more aggressive fuzzed out and mangled bass lines. Always keeping an eye on melody and composition, Jon uses a modular synthesizer to write and perform his music.
Organic World Music incorporating Native American, African, and Middle Eastern instruments.
Tom Heany is a Hudson Valley singer, songwriter and guitarist. His songs call to mind traditional American music and the songs of the ’30s and ’40s. He has released a CD, Reservoir, and an EP, Dogs in the Water, and is hip-deep in his latest musical project, If I Had God’s Ear. He is also the author of First, Learn to Practice.
Hudson Valley Sally is a folk trio in the tradition of Pete Seeger, loving audience participation. They are known for their tight harmonies and joyful sound. Their music is designed to make you think and inspire hope.
Not hard to know; just hard to like. John Henry sings sad songs to laugh at that he wrote.
Flamenco flavored American music. While traveling in Spain, Ted Horan was put under a spell by the beautiful melodic strains of gypsy flamenco music. In this trancelike state, he was set upon by a band of gypsies and robbed. Vowing revenge, he has studied their musical forms for a number of years – hoping to weave a few spells of his own…
Psychedelic jazz garage punk electronic chamber music.
Mix of standards and original mainstream piano jazz. “The foundation of modern jazz, the piano trio, is well served on his latest release, Distant Voices. Janeway shows a wide swath of talent and accessible bop styles.” -George W. Harris/Jazz Weekly
Featuring top local jazz musicians playing Coltrane, Miles, Parker, Monk, Shorter, Mingus and others. Michael Roth is an area musician that has hosted RiverArts music jazz sessions at his home for many years. He loves to include local professionals, music students (Julliard, Oberlein, Miami), teachers and hobbyists alike. He starts off with a core group of musicians and eventually, and inevitably, it turns into a giant jam/jazz party. The setting overlooks a beautiful pond.
Covering favorite rock songs from all decades with a focus on 90’s rock and grunge.
“Bill Kelly has the voice and pen of a true artist.” -Larry Campbell. Bill Kelly and Friends are very happy to take part in the RiverArts music tour and open their back yard up to Rivertown neighbors with the goal of putting on a good show and sending audiences off feeling great.
Bluesy American indie rock band led by singer/songwriter and guitarist Chris Merola and bassist Michael Levine. Both have played many a stage from Austin’s SXSW to CBGB, and points beyond. Performance: 6 pm at 109 Franklin Street, Tarrytown.
Family singalong with Concerned Families of Westchester songs of Peace and Justice. Jenny Murphy is an entertainer for all ages. She has performed in theaters, at rallies, festivals and concert halls, and on streets and subway platforms. A story teller in the American folk tradition, she sings songs from past and present mostly to inspire understanding and action.
Alan Murray, pianist, and the Westchester Chamber Soloists present a diverse program of classical chamber music for strings, winds, brass and piano. Duos, Trios, Quartets, Quintets and Sextets by Beethoven, Brahms, Dohnanyi, Dvorak, Mozart, Poulenc, Rachmaninoff, Schubert and Thuille.
Organ Works and a Compilation of Transcriptions.
Lyric driven original songs with soul and gentle harmonies, Old Dogs New Tricks is made up of husband-and-husband duo Mark Davis and Jim Howe, joined by flutist and friend Paul Harris. Their songs ask what it means to be human and how, in the words of the poet Mary Oliver, we can make the most of our “one wild and precious life.” Forming Old Dogs New Tricks is one answer they came up with for themselves.
Performing original music with mesmerizing vocal harmonizing and interweaving guitars, Rick and Michele Gedney, known as the duo, Open Book, have been writing, recording, and performing together since 2000. Their original music features melody invention and vocal harmonies backed by a tapestry of interweaving guitars. They are currently in the studio working on their fourth album. In addition to writing, touring and recording, Michele and Rick are honored to work as teachers at Dar Williams’ ‘Writing a Song That Matters’ retreat, heading into its 10th season in New York’s Hudson Valley.
Classic country covers. Cyndi Hazell, Singer; Mark Siegel, Guitar; Rodrigo Ribeiro, Bass; Mark Arnold, Drums.
Retro garage instrumental party rock with an edge and original flair. Pass the Poi brings the noise to the party in the spirit of surf and garage rock. Featuring legendary drummer Stephen Bombardiere and bass maven Rich Atkins, PTP can rock originals by guitarists Barrett Heaton and Joel Barkow or tasty nuggets that are there at the edges of your rock memory.
Original and jazz compositions that explore eclectic musical colors. The Pittson Family Band, based in New York, brings together three accomplished performers who are continually pushing the boundaries of their instrument, and exploring eclectic musical colors.
Originals and rock classics with a touch of jam band. Pulling from the rock canon, they can, and do play songs from all genres (classic rock, Indie, funk, soul, jam band,), plus their own original music. Tight arrangements with jams are Radio Prisons signature. They can keep it short and sweet and pay homage to the three-minute song, or they can take a song and stretch it. Never self-indulgent, all that matters are that the band and audience are enjoying themselves.
Organ works, featuring Franck’s bi-centennial.
Concert and Jam featuring Middle Eastern and African pieces by contemporary percussion masters. Featuring Ellen Shapiro, April Centrone, Anna Maria Epstein, Ted Epstein, Ben Newman and Ensemble on frame drums, djembe, dun-dun, darbuka, shruti box, guitar, and voice.
A swinging, slightly experimental, ripping jazz quartet! Charlie Rhyner is a New York area musician and music educator and has been playing music since age 13. He graduated from Emory University with a BA music performance, studying classical and jazz guitar. He then moved to New York City and attended Teachers College Columbia University, graduating with a MA in music education. He performs in and around New York City in a variety of jazz ensembles.
Open Bluegrass Jam with Josh & Hagar’s Squirtgun Action Painting Workshop for Kids. All-levels bluegrass jam; just bring an acoustic instrument and kids come express yourself with squirt guns filled with food coloring.
Linda and Jim have been performing as “Senior Moments” for over a decade. Their style is “easy listening” and ranges from the 1940’s through the 60’s. Linda sings lead on many songs while Jim adds harmonies. He also adds full musical accompaniments on a Yamaha keyboard. Aside from music, they also entertain with comedy; and have choreographed several of their songs. Have a fun time and relive some fond memories with “Senior Moments.”
Acoustic guitar and vocals. Happy and Lively Oldie Covers, Regular Contributor to Uncle Floyd’s Radio Show.
A group of musicians banding together to play fun punk rock and classic rock covers. What happens when the singer and rhythm section of Dog Years gets together with other musicians in a rehearsal room and jam? It turns out, they like to play punk rock music. But also post-punk rock music. But also classic rock. So, join The Side Project at 2 pm for some covers of fun songs you will surely recognize.
A mix of tunes that cover a few genres all creating our soulful vibe. Slingshots is a group that formed in 2020. Jeremy, Chris, Steve and Dave became friends through poker games, family hangs and backyard bbq’s. During the pandemic they honed their sound with outdoor rehearsals and have continued to gel and perform. The group shares a love for many styles of music and has focused on a groovy collection of covers that span the likes of funk, jazz, latin and soul. Listen closely, you might hear a popular song with a slightly different feel or vibe. Mostly instrumental, they also may be seen with a powerhouse vocalist Sam Bunting adding another layer to the group’s repertoire.
Jazz in the swinging tradition featuring Gary Smulyan, baritone saxophone; Mike Karn, bass; Matt Wilson, drums. Gary Smulyan is a four-time winner of the Down Beat Critic’s and Reader’s Poll’s and a multiple winner of numerous other official polls including the Jazz Journalists Award for Baritone Saxophonist of the Year. He is a six-time GRAMMY award winner for his work with B.B. King, Lovano, Holland and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra. He will be live-streaming on his Facebook page—@Gary Smulyan.
Repertoire includes jazz standards, lesser known gems, and original compositions. Featuring Lynn Viggiano, keyboard; Richard Ferricane, saxophone; Ken Mathews, bass; Micah Friedberg, drums
Original love songs and duets featuring Sarah Hinawi, vocals, guitar, keys; Rudi “Bo” Davis, guitar, vocals, harmonica.
Hastings native band playing originals and covers. Sugar Pond, a native alt rock New York based band which began by play Strokes covers in middle school blossomed into a close-knit group of friends who spend their time writing, recording, producing, and performing original songs as well as covers. Sugar Pond has released four albums over the past few years, most recently a five song EP, “It Came From Sugar Pond,” which was released in early 2022. It’s easy to be a fan of this fun group of High School Sweethearts who have grown and continued their music careers together.
Mbira music of Zimbabwe and beyond. New York based Afrodelic Mbira music of Zimbabwe.
Originals – folk, rock, blues, and jazz featuring Ken Tuccillo Guitar and Vocals, Emma Tuccillo – Vocals, Irene Maher – Vocals, Hope Berkely – Blues Harp, Kenny Kaufman – Bass, Mark Kaufman-sax, Sean Tuccillo- Drums.
A seasoned recording artist and multi-instrumentalist, Matt Turk is a veteran performer who has performed and recorded with Pete Seeger, opened for Judy Collins, The Doobie Brothers, Fiona Apple and the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart. He has performed at the Clearwater Festival, Gathering of the Vibes, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, Jazz at Lincoln Center and The Beacon Theatre. Matt has recorded for Warner Bros Records with Gaby Moreno and Matter Music.
Folk songs inspired by the music of Pete Seeger.
James Wilson is known for diverse, lyrically driven songs delivered in a soulful, emotional voice artfully lined with southern tonalities and notable diction. He is a singer/songwriter descendant of British vaudevillian performers and a dad who sang in the church choir. Born in New York and raised in Austin,Texas, James’ influences include Steve Ray Vaughn, Donovan Frankenreiter, Townes Van Zandt, Arlo Guthrie, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Willie Nelson, James Talyor, Radio Head, Bob Dylan and Paul Simon. James writes using an organic method to tease out subconscious prose and avoids over-writing and re-writes. His songs begin as a means to document internal dialog without edit, and to learn about himself. The result is a raw, simple, stripped but emotionally-charged sound.
Hastings High School student, jazz pianist and composer will play tunes from the 1920’s and 1930’s in a stride piano style at 5 pm. At 7 pm, Jasper will play Brazilian tunes and original compositions from his Chiptune Samba EP.
