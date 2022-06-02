RiverArts Presents Annual Music Tour Throughout Rivertowns June 4, Noon to 9 pm

June 2, 2022

This Saturday, June 4, rivertowns residents and visitors will be treated to a day of free local music performances throughout Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, and Tarrytown when RiverArts presents its 7th Annual RiverArts Music Tour.

Music Tour performers range from Grammy Award-winning international artists to talented high school students, comprising an array of genres including folk, rock, flamenco, alternative, funk, classical, jazz, country, and world music.

Forty-minute performances will begin every hour on the hour at each location beginning at noon and continuing until 9:00 p.m.

The tour, which is free to the public, includes 71 acts, 32 locations, and 270 musicians. Audience members can look forward to being serenaded from daytime into evening, and are welcome to set up picnics under the stars at the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Stage from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. (where there will be free parking) and enjoy performances featuring: