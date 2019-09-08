River Spirit Reigns over Hastings’ Draper Park

A long, languid, sunny September day framed the second annual River Spirit Music & Arts Festival at Hastings on Hudson’s Draper Park Saturday, as crowds were treated to 22 different bands playing on two stages while arts, crafts and food were on sale around the perimeter. The event, which lasted from noon until 10:00pm, fulfilled founder Peter Safran’s goal of presenting “well-established and emerging artists, spanning the spectrum of Americana, Rock, JamBand, Folk, Blues, Bluegrass and World music” to crowds from around the rivertowns and off Metro North from points north and south. The talent ranged from The String Revolution to Bob (of Seame Street) McGrath.