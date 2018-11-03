Rise, TEDx Tarrytown Presents Coalesce Speakers, Video, Art and More

Following the success of last year’s TEDxTarrytown presentation, Rise, TEDxTarrytown: Coalesce, an evening of networking and learning, will take place on Sunday, November 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. The independently produced public event, operated under a license from TED, is organized by volunteers and is aimed at creating dialogue as well as giving speakers a forum to share their passions, ideas, and experiences.

Taking place at Education First’s (EF) Spellman Theater in Tarrytown, the event will feature a compelling line-up of speakers with the theme, “Coalesce.” Speakers are: Michael Belfiore, author and journalist covering the technologies shaping our future; Ross Benes, award winning author of Turned On: A Mind-Blowing Investigation Into How Sex Has Shaped Our World; Danielle Butin, MPH, OTR, Founder and Executive Director of the Afya Foundation; Melissa Denizard, activist, filmmaker and blogger through the scope of social justice; Deborah Heiser, Ph.D., Applied Developmental Psychologist and researcher; Joe Hirsch, award-winning educator and instructional leader; Michelle Lewis, self-made entrepreneur, podcast host and bestselling author; Bob McKinnon, author, social entrepreneur and adjunct professor at the Parsons School of Design Strategies; Daniel O’Connor, media specialist who is on a quest to transform our media; and Hector Santiago, local activist, mentor, motivational speaker and urban program developer.

The event will feature videos from TED.com and a live musical performance by Orit Dahari accompanied by Jeff Brown. It will also have a POP Up Gallery featuring artists that are rivertowns based.

“Every TEDx event is a new experience for the organizers and the audience. We gather together as a community to hear speakers give a passionate talk on their ‘idea worth spreading.’ This may be a brand new idea or an idea given new life through the speakers’ eyes,” said Kimberly Marcus, TEDxTarrytown license holder. “Our main focus it to engage our audience with the hope that they will then share the ideas and the TEDx experience in the greater community.”

The talks will be recorded and available later on the TEDx YouTube channel. For more information about the event, go to: TEDxTarrytown.com.