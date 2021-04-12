Richard Hein, 78

April 12, 2021

Richard Hein, a resident of Ardsley, died March 10. He was 78.

He was born in the Ukraine on September 13, 1942 to Emil and Eva Hein. He had a 50-year career as a machinist and worked right up to his passing for Diba Industries in Danbury, CT. He was nicknamed the “Iron Horse” of Machinists. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, lifting weights and he loved animals. He was a great man and respected by all.

Mr. Hein is survived by his beloved children, Gregory, Jeffrey and Jessica Hein-Huften, as well as daughter-in-law Rachel Hein and son-in-law Robert Huften. “Pop pop” was also a wonderful grandfather to his grandsons Carson and Riley Hein. He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn.

He is also survived by his cherished sister and brother-in-law, Erica and Carl Kowarz, and predeceased by his sisters Lydia Kushnar Sousa and Melitta Kroeger and brother Alexander Hein. Uncle Richie also adored his nephews and nieces.

