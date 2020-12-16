Richard Boukas Live! • JF@H Vol. 40

When they throw around terms like "blockbuster," and "massive," you know there's probably going to be some significant snowfall. Westchester...Read More
December 15, 2020
COVID Update: Phelps Administers Westchester’s First Vaccine Doses
December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— She was not the first to get the shot. That honor went to two ER docs from...Read More
Edge-on-Hudson Honored by Builders Association
December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) gave Sleepy Hollow’s Edge-on-Hudson a Silver Award for Multifamily Community...Read More
COVID Update: Split Screen
December 14, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Applause broke out as Sandra Lindsay, 52, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, like...Read More
Irvington Business Expands to Offer Holiday Boutique
December 14, 2020
By Laurie Leavy--- At a time when some businesses are downsizing, or even closing, one Irvington business is expanding their...Read More
Watch Out for Potential COVID Vaccine Scams
December 14, 2020
Though we’ve only seen one COVID-19 vaccine scam in SIRS (a federal data search mechanism) at this point, we know...Read More
COVID-19 Mobile Testing in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow December 17th
December 14, 2020
Westchester Medical Center is returning for additional "on-location" or "mobile" testing at the Village of Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow border in Sykes...Read More
COVID UPDATE: New Data Shows COVID Stress on Area Hospitals
December 11, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— National Public Radio, working in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, has created a new platform that...Read More
Indy Talks 24 – November 2020 – Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health
December 10, 2020
Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health, and Renee Recchia explain how COVID-19 data is collected and what it...Read More
Tarrytown Police Wrap Up Toy Drive
December 10, 2020
The Village of Tarrytown Police Department wrapped up its 14th annual toy drive this week. The department delivered hundreds of toys,...Read More