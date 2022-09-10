Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Air Duct cleaning
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Gutters
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Dryer Vent
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Stone
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Community News

Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester

Some of the 45 swimmers and their supporters at the finish line
September 10, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

They went off sometime after 7:00 a.m., jumping off the Nyack Marina pier in four flights, beginning with the elite swimmers. The first of the 45 entrants in the revived swim across the Hudson, Sleepy Hollow’s Adrianna Pentz, reached the tiny horseshoe-shaped beach at the southern tip of Sleepy Hollow’s Kingsland Point Park exactly one hour, nine minutes and 53 seconds later. It would be nearly two hours after that when the last swimmer waded out of the river to hearty cheers from a crowd of friends, family members and a host of Sleepy Hollow police, firemen and EMT medics there to lend support.

Behind the revival of the Hudson River swim after a ten-year hiatus caused by the construction of the Mario M Cuomo Bridge, the deconstruction of the old Tappan Zee Bridge and the pandemic, is a group of local swimming enthusiasts organized under the banner of The Lighthouse Swim. Sleepy Hollow residents Marty McGinnity, Terry McGlynn and Sue Stein spent the last year planning for the event, recruiting swimmers along with 50 non-swimming volunteers, kayakers who kept watch over the scattered swimmers as they crossed, and corporate sponsors. Backing this year’s event was Danone, the yogurt maker, along with the developers of the adjacent Edge-on-Hudson complex and J.P. Doyle’s, the popular Sleepy Hollow restaurant.

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news
Adrianna Pentz, first ashore in the 2022 Lighthouse Swim

The swim, even in ideal weather when the strong estuary tides are neutral, is not for sissies. Fortunately, the wind was down and the water barely rippled. But there were other impediments: flotsam, including large, semi-submerged logs, a smack of jellyfish, pockets of gasoline fumes from passing jet skis and sunlight as the swimmers headed east, directly into its relentless glare.

First-place finisher Pentz was able to hold a steady course along a line of ten inflatable orange buoys laid out temporarily for the event, but many of the stragglers had strayed northward, adding extra yardage until one of dozens of guardian kayakers herded them back towards the landing beach. Aided by a list of swimmers’ names, event emcee Steve “Master of Simon Sez” Max called out them out as they waded ashore.

Event emcee Steve Max

As the last of the swimmers changed from wetsuits to street clothing, the event had pulled in some $25,000. This year’s recipient will be Feeding Westchester, the local charity engaged in fighting food insecurity in the county.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester

Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester

September 10, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— They went off sometime after 7:00 a.m., jumping off the Nyack Marina pier in four flights, beginning...
Read More
Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll

Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll

September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Honored in books, films and murals, Irvington’s own Madam C.J. Walker has now been selected by toymaker...
Read More
West Nile Virus Is Back In The County

West Nile Virus Is Back In The County

September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— As if four different variants of COVID-19, Polio and Monkeypox weren’t enough to worry about, now the...
Read More
Demystifying Medicare

Demystifying Medicare

September 9, 2022
Each year, from October 15 through December 7th, Americans are asked to choose or renew a health insurance plan from...
Read More
Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns

Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns

September 9, 2022
Twenty-one years after the triple terrorist attacks on America, communities across the country continue to honor the valor of those...
Read More
Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction

Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction

September 8, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Second year coach Jeff Michael appears to have Irvington football headed in the right direction. Enthusiasm for...
Read More
Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane

Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane

September 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Less than a month after voting to pursue acquisition of Strawberry Lane, which has long been a...
Read More
Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season

Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season

September 7, 2022
by Tom Pedulla-- First year coach Joseph McDermott looks to bring stability to a Hackley football program that has endured...
Read More
COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available

COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available

September 7, 2022
To find nearby locations offering updated COVID-19 boosters, New York State residents can text to ZIP Code 438829, call 1-800-232-0233,...
Read More
Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless

Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless

September 7, 2022
Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester's Bee-Line bus...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon