Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary Revitalizing Downtown Sleepy Hollow Is More Than Just Parking
Published 12 hours ago 12h ago
October 24, 2025
Dear Editor:
The Hudson Independent’s 10/22 article about the Sleepy Hollow election (
https://thehudsonindependent.com/in-sleepy-hollow-its-the-show-me-the-money-election/) mistakenly says both parties have the same visions for revitalizing downtown. Alas, that is not the case.
The “Development and Revitalization” page on Unite Sleepy Hollow’s website has
just one recommendation for Downtown: adding parking. Please, also note: that web page goes on to lie about how the current administration is handing ongoing projects. (The reality is that projects are moving forward incrementally, at an affordable pace, following the intent of existing plans, and have included public outreach.)
Fortunately, the Sleepy Hollow Democrats’ go beyond parking. Plans include improving walking and cycling conditions, measures to get vacant storefronts occupied, working with merchants to improve conditions, etc.
Similarly, the Democratic candidates shined in Livable Tarrytowns candidate questionnaire (
https://livabletarrytowns.org/2025/10/20/responses-to-livable-tarrytowns-candidate-questionnaire/). No USH candidates replied.
Sincerely,
Daniel Convissor
Read or leave a comment on this story...
October 24, 2025
Out of this year’s annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk last Sunday emerged a first-of-its-kind bra drive, the creation of...
Read More
October 24, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— Still/Moving, an exhibition spanning two venues, presents a thirty-year retrospective of the Chinese artist Shen Wei. Shen...
Read More
October 23, 2025
By W.B. King-- A Scottish-born wandering minstrel who first made his mark Down Under, Colin Hay rose to fame in...
Read More
October 22, 2025
By Xavier Zahnle-- On Monday night, progressive activist David Hogg headlined a town hall discussion, sponsored by the CD17 Community...
Read More
October 22, 2025
On Sunday, October 19th, the Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) celebrated the recipients of their 2025 Community Grant awards, issued...
Read More
October 22, 2025
PLAYING DEAD: "The back door of the world" By Krista Madsen In my recent essay on a low brow/high brow photographic stunt...
Read More
October 22, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- On most of the stated goals of the candidates competing in November’s Sleepy Hollow mayoral and trustee...
Read More
October 20, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The surprising withdrawal of a commercial casino license application by the owners of Empire City Casino in...
Read More
October 19, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate...
Read More
October 18, 2025
Millions of Americans turned out at some 2,000 rallies against Trump policies across the country but only brushed by the...
Read More
Share Print
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.