Revitalizing Downtown Sleepy Hollow Is More Than Just Parking

October 24, 2025

Dear Editor:

The Hudson Independent’s 10/22 article about the Sleepy Hollow election (https://thehudsonindependent.com/in-sleepy-hollow-its-the-show-me-the-money-election/) mistakenly says both parties have the same visions for revitalizing downtown. Alas, that is not the case.

The “Development and Revitalization” page on Unite Sleepy Hollow’s website has

just one recommendation for Downtown: adding parking. Please, also note: that web page goes on to lie about how the current administration is handing ongoing projects. (The reality is that projects are moving forward incrementally, at an affordable pace, following the intent of existing plans, and have included public outreach.)

Fortunately, the Sleepy Hollow Democrats’ go beyond parking. Plans include improving walking and cycling conditions, measures to get vacant storefronts occupied, working with merchants to improve conditions, etc.

Similarly, the Democratic candidates shined in Livable Tarrytowns candidate questionnaire (https://livabletarrytowns.org/2025/10/20/responses-to-livable-tarrytowns-candidate-questionnaire/). No USH candidates replied.

Sincerely,

Daniel Convissor