Revisiting The Founding Era: A Panel Discussion in October at Warner Library

by Robert Kimmel –

Understanding the issues that confronted Americans during the nation’s Founding Era and how those same issues influence life in our country today will be the focus of a scholarly panel discussion with audience participation at the Warner Library in Tarrytown, Wednesday, October 16.

Warner Library and The Hudson Independent have joined forces to produce the event, a Town Hall Discussion, “Revisiting the Founding Era,” as a result of the Library having been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Warner was one of 100 public libraries awarded grants, stemming from the Gilder Lehrman Institute having received a $400,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, (NEH), to “…spark public conversations about the Founding Era’s enduring ideas and themes.” The use of historical documents and other information sources is encouraged to “explore different viewpoints of the time.”

The panel, composed of four American History scholars and moderated by Barrett Seaman, The Hudson Independent’s Editorial Board Chairman, will delve into four crucial time periods in our young nation’s history: Declaring Independence, Realizing Independence, Creating the Constitution, and Governing the New Nation. Audience members will be invited to comment on the topics.

In addition to the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to view six large replicas of historical American flags from those periods from the collection of Sleepy Hollow resident Lee Kennedy, which will be displayed within the library’s third floor meeting room where the event will take place, as arranged by Warner’s Director Maureen Petry. The discussion will begin at 7 p.m.

For a better understanding of the historical periods to be discussed, more information will be posted beginning October 1 on this newspaper’s website.