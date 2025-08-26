Review of Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown Continues

August 26, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown Planning Board continued its review this week of a proposed rental housing project at 303 South Broadway.

During the continuation of a public hearing on Aug. 25, the Planning Board officially declared itself the lead agency for the project under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

“It’s going to take us a while to absorb all of this,” Planning Board Chairperson Joan Raiselis said. “What we need to do is look at the data.”

Am Trust Realty, which has owned the 7.5-acre site since 1997, is seeking a zoning change from the Board of Trustees so it can build up to 320 rental units, along with 4,700 square feet of retail space.

Plans also include 402 parking spaces, a half-acre park and a pathway to connect to the Riverwalk.

The approximately 200,000-square-foot office building, located at the base of the Mario Cuomo Bridge, now has 543 parking spaces.

AmTrust is proposing to market 15% of the units as so-called “affordable,” or moderate income. The rest would be “market rate.”

A petition was submitted to the Planning Board, urging it not to recommend the property be placed in an overlay zone, which can only be applied to a few properties in Office Building (OB) District with frontage on Route 9 or on Route 119 (White Plains Road).

Residents of The Quay, which is next door, and others who live in the area have expressed concerns about the density of the project and the traffic it would generate.

“We are all connected and very crowded,” said Alice Goldberg, who lives at 279 South Broadway. “This is clearly a major impact on the south end.”

Another speaker who resides at 267 South Broadway maintained building more than 300 units with an eight-story addition was quite ambitious.

“This is not White Plains. This is Tarrytown and we want to keep its charm,” she said.

When AmTrust first made its proposal in July 2024, it was calling for 219 units. A new plan with 100 more units was submitted on May 8.

The Planning Board voted to adjourn the public hearing to its meeting in September.