Reverend Gareth C. Evans Installed As Rector Of St. Barnabas

On Sunday, February 24th, the Reverend Gareth C. Evans was installed as the 14th Rector of Irvington’s Church of St. Barnabas, founded in 1857. The institution ceremony was conducted by the Right Reverend Allen K. Shin, Bishop Suffragan of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. Reverend Evans, his wife Frances and children Cassie (8), Charlie (3) and Janie (2) arrived last December from a parish in Acton, Massachusetts. A native of northwest England, Rev. Evans has degrees from Oxford University and Harvard.

Photos by Jose Lopez