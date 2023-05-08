Revered Rotarian and Indy Co-Founder Robert Kimmel Turns 90

May 8, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Anyone who has patronized Patriots Park during the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ annual Duck Derby knows that voice.

So does anyone who listened to the voicemail message of The Hudson Independent in its early years. That deep dulcet baritone just sounded like it belonged to a professional radio announcer—which it did and still does.

Tarrytown’s own Robert Kimmel, a long-time member of the Rotary Club, a member of the Westchester County Senior Hall of Fame and a co-founder and editorial director of The Hudson Independent, celebrates his 90th birthday this month.

Prior to immersing himself in local journalism, Bob Kimmel spent more than three decades in the broadcast news business as a producer and on-air correspondent, starting with the American Forces Network, followed by a stellar career with CBS and ABC Radio and their affiliate stations. He was for a time also a vice president of the public relations firm Hill & Knowlton and an adjunct professor of broadcast news at SUNY.

Throughout his career in radio, print and on-line journalism, Bob Kimmel has displayed high ethical standards. A stickler on balance and objectivity, he has written knowledgeably about politics and civic affairs in the rivertowns, earning the respect and trust of elected officials, business executives and community leaders alike. In 2020, he was one of 50 Westchester residents to be inducted into the County’s Senior Hall of Fame.

In Tarrytown, he is best known as the Master of Ceremonies of the Duck Derby, calling race after race, while his fellow Rotarians, JoAnne Murray and Mimi Godwin, performed the arguably more difficult role as Rotary Club ambassadors while dressed in duck costumes best described as “hot.”

On Sunday, May 7, more than a week before his actual May 16 birthday, Bob’s family, friends and colleagues from The Indy gathered for a celebratory brunch. It was only fitting that those two imposing ducks dropped by to pay him homage.